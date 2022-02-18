Reckless endangerment charge dismissed against man who faced trial related to grandmother's death

A Middleton man who at one time had faced a tentative homicide charge for the death in December of his grandmother was freed Friday after prosecutors decided that even a reckless endangerment charge could not be proven at a trial that was to start next month.

Assistant District Attorney Awais Khaleel told Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara that after meeting with investigators over the past week, he no longer believes it can be proven that Thomas J. Wilke II, 27, committed any crime that resulted in the death of his grandmother, Susan Wilke, 77.

Susan Wilke died on Dec. 2 after she was struck by her grandson's car after the two of them had argued at a Middleton business where Susan Wilke worked. Thomas Wilke was initially held on a tentative charge of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. After Wilke was charged on Dec. 8 with first-degree reckless endangerment, Deputy District Attorney William Brown said prosecutors decided against a homicide charge based on the evidence they had at the time, and were delaying a decision about any homicide charges until after they received a final report from the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

On Thursday, Khaleel filed a motion to dismiss the case, noting that prosecutors met with the Medical Examiner's Office and with police, and confirmed all of their findings.

"The state no longer believes we can prove Mr. Wilke engaged in criminal conduct that resulted in the death of Ms. Susan Wilke," Khaleel wrote. "Consequently, criminal prosecution is not appropriate at this time."

Thomas Wilke's attorney, state assistant public defender Erin Nagy, had filed a speedy trial demand that pushed up a date for Wilke's trial, which was to start on March 7. He had been in jail on $2,500 bail until Friday but was released after the case was formally dismissed by Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara.

According to a criminal complaint, Thomas Wilke and his grandmother had argued about whether he should see a doctor for his mental health concerns. He left the business where she worked, and she followed him out. Wilke said his car door was open when he tried to put his car into drive to move it forward, but he accidentally put it into reverse. Susan Wilke was struck by the door, pushing her over and causing her to strike her head, the complaint states.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.