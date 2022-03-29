Rear-end crash at traffic light leads to Beloit man facing 11th OWI, Verona police say

A rear-end crash at a traffic light in Verona on Friday afternoon led to a Beloit man facing his 11th OWI, police reported.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Friday, police were dispatched to the intersection of Highway M and Liberty Drive for a crash with road blockage, Sgt. Dustin Fehrmann said in a statement.

Officers determined that Shane Clark was driving a vehicle that rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped at a red traffic signal, Fehrmann said.

A witness reported seeing Clark driving in an erratic and reckless manner just prior to the crash, Fehrmann said.

Clark was booked into the Dane County Jail for an 11th offense of OWI, and also cited for inattentive driving and failure to install ignition interlock device, Fehrmann said.

