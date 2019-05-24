...MORE PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL TONIGHT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN,
INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN,
DANE, GREEN, IOWA, LAFAYETTE, AND ROCK. IN SOUTHEAST
WISCONSIN, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, RACINE,
WALWORTH, WASHINGTON, AND WAUKESHA.
* FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING
* MORE ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TONIGHT
OVER SOUTHERN WISCONSIN. THESE STORMS WILL BE CAPABLE OF
PRODUCING HEAVY RAINFALL RATES IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME. 1 TO
2 INCHES OF ADDITIONAL RAIN IS EXPECTED PRIMARILY SOUTH OF A
LINE FROM MINERAL POINT TO MADISON TO PORT WASHINGTON.
HOWEVER, LOCALIZED AREAS OF A FEW INCHES OF RAIN ARE POSSIBLE.
* RUNOFF FROM THIS HEAVY RAINFALL MAY RESULT IN AREAS OF FLASH
FLOODING, ALONG WITH ADDITIONAL RISES ON AREA RIVERS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
Jayme Closs' statement at Friday's sentencing for Jake Patterson, the 21-year-old man who killed her parents and kidnapped her last October. Closs did not appear in court, but her statement was read in court by family attorney Chris Gramstrup:
"Last October, Jake Patterson took a lot of things that I loved away from me. It makes me the most sad that he took away my Mom and my Dad. I loved my Mom and Dad very much and they loved me very much. They did all they could to make me happy and protect me. He took them away from me forever.
"I felt safe in my home, and I loved my room and all of my belongings. He took all of that too. I don't want to even see my home or my stuff because of the memory of that night. My parents and my home were the most important things in my life. He took them away from me in a way that will always leave me with a horrifying memory.
"I have to have an alarm in the house now just so I can sleep. I used to love to go out with my friends. I loved to go to school. I loved to do dance. He took all of those things away from me too. It's too hard for me to go out in public. I get scared and I get anxious. These are just ordinary things that anyone like me should be able to do, but I can't because he took them away from me.
"But there's some things that Jake Patterson can never take from me. He can't take my freedom. He thought that he could own me but he was wrong. I was smarter. I watched his routine and I took back my freedom. I will always have my freedom and he will not.
"Jake Patterson can never take away my courage. He thought he could control me, but he couldn't. I feel like what he did is what a coward would do. I was brave. He was not.
"He can never take away my spirit. He thought that he could make me like him, but he was wrong. He can't ever change me, or take away who I am. He can't stop me from being happy and moving forward with my life. I will go on to do great things in my life, and he will not.
"Jake Patterson will never have any power over me. I feel like I have some power over him, because I get to tell the judge what I think should happen to him. He stole my parents from me. He stole almost everything I love from me. For 88 days he tried to steal me, and he didn't care who he hurt or who he killed to do that.
"He should stay locked up forever."
Jayme Closs' aunt, Jennifer Smith, addresses the media after Jake Patterson's sentencing hearing on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Barron County Justice Center in Barron, Wis. Patterson was sentenced to life without parole for kidnapping Closs and murdering her parents. (Tork Mason/The Post-Crescent via AP)
Jake Patterson walked into court for his sentencing in the murder of James and Denise Closs at the Barron County Justice Center in Barron, Wis., on Friday, May 24, 2019. Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright told a judge during Jake Patterson's sentencing hearing Friday that Patterson would never stop trying to find and possibly kill Jayme Closs if he gets out of prison.(Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP, Pool)
Jayme Closs' aunt Jennifer Smith got up after giving a victim impact statement at the sentencing of Jake Patterson for the murder of James and Denise Closs and abduction of Jayme Closs at the Barron County Justice Center in Barron, Wis., on Friday, May 24, 2019. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)
Jayme Closs' cousin Lindsey Smith got up after giving a victim impact statement at the sentencing of Jake Patterson for the murder of James and Denise Closs and abduction of Jayme Closs at the Barron County Justice Center in Barron, Wis., on Friday, May 24, 2019. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)
Jayme Closs' aunt Kelly Engelhardt got up after giving a victim impact statement at the sentencing of Jake Patterson for the murder of James and Denise Closs and abduction of Jayme Closs at the Barron County Justice Center in Barron, Wis., on Friday, May 24, 2019. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)
Jake Patterson spoke with his lawyer Richard Jones at the sentencing the murder of James and Denise Closs and abduction of Jayme Closs at the Barron County Justice Center in Barron, Wis., on Friday, May 24, 2019. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)
Lawyer Chris Gramstrup got up after he read a statement by Jayme Closs at sentencing of Patterson for the murder of James and Denise Closs and abduction of Jayme Closs at the Barron County Justice Center in Barron, Wis., on Friday, May 24, 2019. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP, Pool)
Judge James Babler sentenced Jake Patterson to life without the possibility of parole for the murder of James and Denise Closs as well as 40 years abduction of Jayme Closs at the Barron County Justice Center in Barron, Wis., on Friday, May 24, 2019.(Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP, Pool)
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald addresses the media after Jake Patterson's sentencing hearing on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Barron County Justice Center in Barron, Wis. Patterson was sentenced to life without parole for kidnapping Jayme Closs and murdering her parents. (Tork Mason/The Post-Crescent via AP)
Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright addresses the media after Jake Patterson's sentencing hearing on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Barron County Justice Center in Barron, Wis. Patterson was sentenced to life without parole for kidnapping Jayme Closs and murdering her parents. (Tork Mason/The Post-Crescent via AP)
Photos: Jake Patterson sentenced to life for kidnapping Jayme Closs, killing her parents
Jake Patterson, 21, was sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility for parole for abducting 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents in October 2018 in their home in northwestern Wisconsin.
