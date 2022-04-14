Re-sentenced for firing a gun at police officer in 2016, Madison man gets 10 years

A Madison man, originally sentenced to decades in prison for luring police to a Southwest Side neighborhood and then firing a gun at the first officer to arrive, was re-sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for that incident and for firing gunshots at two men the day before.

Cornelius U. Britton, who was 21 on Oct. 6, 2016, when he fired five shots at Madison Police Officer Krista Luedtke, said he's learned from his time in custody what his actions did.

"It was senseless, it was stupid," said Britton, now 27 years old. "These were crimes that could have been avoided."

In 2016, Britton fired two gunshots in the 5800 block of Russett Road. After neighbors called 911, Luedtke, who was the first officer at the scene, was checking for bullet casings near an apartment building when she heard five gunshots fired in her direction, coming from another apartment building.

An investigation found the shots struck near where she stood.

In 2018, after nearly two years of changing attorneys, Britton pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment for firing the shots at Luedtke and at two men a day earlier after trying to rob them. A charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide was dismissed under a plea agreement. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison by then-Circuit Judge William Hanrahan.

But that sentence was tossed when Hanrahan's successor, Circuit Judge Mario White, ruled in April 2021 that Britton should have been allowed to withdraw his guilty pleas, which Britton contended were made in haste and under pressure. Britton had asked to withdraw the pleas at least five times before Hanrahan sentenced him to prison.

All of the original charges were reinstated, including attempted homicide. In January, Britton again pleaded guilty, this time to one count of first-degree reckless endangerment and one count of second-degree reckless endangerment. His new 10-year prison sentence, to be followed by five years of extended supervision, will keep him in prison until late 2027 after nearly five years of credit for time spent in custody is factored in.

"The fact that you, Mr. Britton, engaged in violent conduct in just the course of two days, that was just unimaginable," White said. "There is a significant need to protect the public."

White called it "remarkable" that nobody was physically injured by the gunshots, adding there is "no doubt there were injuries." White was referring to a statement made in court by Luedtke, who is still emotional when talking about the toll her experience in 2016 has taken.

"To learn it was all going to be redone, that I was going to have to live it over again, was too much to bear," Luedtke said.

Deputy District Attorney William Brown asked White to sentence Britton to the maximum sentence available for the convictions, which was 17 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision. Britton's attorney, Michael Covey, asked for a five-year prison sentence recommended by a state Department of Corrections pre-sentence report.

Covey said he "vigorously" disagreed with Brown calling Britton a "bad person" and an "absolute menace." Britton was a product of an upbringing that lacked love and guidance, Covey said, and had avoided amassing much of a criminal record but ultimately "did bad things, horrific things, terrifying things."

Covey added later that it was going to be unsatisfactory to hear, "but I don't have a good reason for why ... he did it, and I don't think Cornelius does either."

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.