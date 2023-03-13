The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating rash of car break-ins in the town of Westport overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

There were seven reports of vehicle break-ins and stolen items overnight Saturday to Sunday, and deputies believe the incidents are conncted, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

The first report was on Cottontail Trail just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, with the vehicle owner seeing two people going through his vehicle before they fled in a black sedan, and a wallet being taken out of the vehicle, Schaffer said.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens to lock their vehicles and remove any valuables. Anyone with information related to these crimes, including potential security camera footage, is asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.

