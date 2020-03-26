Quarantine ordered for 8 jail inmates with fevers, COVID-19 testing under way

Eight inmates at the Dane County Jail have been placed in quarantine after they were found to have fevers, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Nine more inmates who had contact with some of the eight also have been removed from the general population as a precaution, but none of those nine are exhibiting any symptoms, the sheriff's office said.

The precautions come as the jail is taking action to reduce the chances that COVID-19, the disease caused new coronavirus, will take hold in the jail. The jail's population stood Thursday at 549 inmates in the county's three facilities -- the Ferris Center, the Public Safety Building and the City-County Building. On March 10, the jail's population was 746.

Another 74 people are on GPS monitoring at home.

The jail said the eight who presented with fevers are now in segregation cells at the Public Safety Building. Testing of the eight for COVID-19 is being coordinated by jail medical staff, sheriff's office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said. The other nine are being housed in a dormitory in the jail.

The report of symptoms comes as lawyers for several inmates in jail awaiting trials because they can't post cash bail have filed motions to have them released over fears surrounding the respiratory disease.