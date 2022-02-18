Quadren Wilson was unarmed when he was shot by police, Dane County Sheriff's Office says

Quadren Wilson, a Black man whose family said he was shot five times in the back by two white state Division of Criminal Investigation agents during a Feb. 3 arrest over alleged fentanyl distribution, was unarmed during the shooting, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The Sheriff's Office said it has "not located any evidence to support" that Wilson had a firearm or any other weapon during the police shooting — something Wilson's family has said since early February. A criminal complaint, also released Friday, shows that Wilson was being sought for allegedly delivering fentanyl connected to a man's death.

The complaint, however, doesn't shed any light on the reason that 21 law enforcement officers from five agencies were involved in Wilson's arrest.

For the first time Friday, the Sheriff's Office identified the DCI agents who shot their firearms during Wilson's arrest as DCI Special Agent Mark Wagner and DCI Special Agent Nathan Peskie. The Sheriff's Office did not say whether the agents did indeed shoot Wilson, as his family has contended.

The complaint charges Wilson, 38, of Beaver Dam, with the delivery of a fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl mixture that is alleged to be related to the April 9 death of a man who was found passed out in the bathroom of the McDonald's restaurant at 4020 Milwaukee St. in the town of Blooming Grove.

An autopsy found the man's death was caused by the combined effects of acetyl fentanyl, fentanyl, gabapentin, methadone, chlordiazepoxide and ethanol, according to the complaint.

Wilson does not face a homicide charge for the man's death, as is sometimes the case under Wisconsin's Len Bias law, which allows authorities to charge a person accused of delivering drugs that caused the death of another person.

During a court appearance by video conference Friday, Wilson's lawyer, Stephen Eisenberg, questioned why the drug delivery charge is being filed now, when the complaint contains relatively dated information, and is a case being brought by the Dane County District Attorney's Office, and not the state Department of Justice, whose officers led efforts to arrest Wilson on Feb. 3.

The investigating agencies listed on the complaint are the Dane County Sheriff's Office and the state Division of Criminal Investigation.

Eisenberg also questioned whether the complaint really identifies Wilson as the person who sold the drugs. In the complaint, that person was described by a woman who was with the deceased man as a "light-skinned Black male." Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Wagner, who is not assigned to the case but was representing the district attorney's office at Friday's initial appearances, said that description when combined with telephone records identifies Wilson, an assertion Eisenberg said he found "disturbing."

"Your honor, I don't think it confirms anyone's identity, I think they threw a complaint together," Eisenberg said. "If we're going to find that he's responsible because he's a light-skinned Black male, and there are probably thousands of those, I find that disturbing."

The complaint alleges Wilson was identified through phone records from the Dane County Jail and the McDonald's restaurant as the person who sold the fentanyl to the woman who had been with the deceased man. She told police she had bought heroin from this person on two occasions, the complaint states.

She told police she contacted her dealer by phone, and he came to pick her up at the McDonald's parking lot. They drove into a nearby neighborhood, where she bought a half-gram of heroin from him for $60, the complaint states.

The woman said she had first met the man who sold her drugs after seeing his car several times while she was panhandling at Stoughton Road and Milwaukee Street. When the car stopped one time, she said, she got two phone numbers from the driver that she wrote on a piece of paper, the complaint states.

One of the phone numbers, investigators found, was dialed on various occasions by three men who were in the Dane County Jail in order to reach Wilson, the complaint states. The same number was called several times from McDonald's on Milwaukee Street on April 9, the day the man's overdose death occurred. Security video shows the woman using the restaurant's phone several times that night.

The drug delivery charge carries up to 15 years of combined prison and extended supervision, with an additional six years because Wilson is charged as a repeat offender.

A state Department of Corrections hold on Wilson makes bail all but irrelevant, but Wagner asked Court Commissioner Jason Hanson to set bail at $5,000, while Eisenberg asked for $100 bail. Hanson set bail at $1,000, finding that while the criminal complaint is not iron-clad, it provided enough probable cause to pass muster for now, when the bar is low.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 11.

The complaint does not shed any light on what critics have said was a heavy-handed response by police during Wilson's arrest. His family has said Wilson was shot five times in the back during the incident, which happened on American Parkway on Madison's Far East Side.

Agents converged on a car Wilson was driving, sandwiching it between two large vehicles. A state Department of Corrections warrant filed on Feb. 3 and released this week listed "history of firearms" as a reason for officers to be cautious with Wilson, but that document otherwise shed little light on why the 21 officers from five local, state and federal agencies were needed to arrest Wilson.

Wilson's family has said since Feb. 5 that Wilson was not armed. They contend he was complying with orders from the officers when he was shot inside his car, and that he was wearing a GPS monitoring device as ordered by DOC.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office, which was not one of the police agencies involved in the American Parkway shooting incident, is investigating the shooting. Normally, that would be done by the state Department of Justice but not in this case because its own officers were involved.

The Sheriff's Office said Friday investigators are continuing to process evidence and interview witnesses in the police shooting. At the conclusion of the investigation, the Sheriff's Office said it will turn over its reports to the Dane County District Attorney's office for a decision on whether to charge the agents who "discharged their weapons during the incident."

"The mission of our investigation is to determine the facts and report the truth," the Sheriff's Office said. "We do not have any additional facts to release at the time."

Anyone who witnesses the shooting or has video recordings is asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900, the Sheriff's Office said.

Wilson's family has said he was released from UW Hospital too soon after his surgery and is in pain at the Dane County Jail, where he has been held since Feb. 6.

Eisenberg said in court Friday that DOC has filed papers indicating it intends to seek revocation of Wilson's extended supervision for 2018 convictions for second-degree reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm by a felon. The decision to revoke Wilson's supervision and sentence him to prison will be made by an administrative law judge after a hearing to be scheduled.

Eisenberg said there was no indication prior to the Feb. 3 incident in which Wilson was shot that he was in any trouble with his probation officer, with whom he was scheduled to meet on Feb. 4 to seek permission to leave Wisconsin to go to Illinois with his girlfriend for Valentine's Day.

State Journal reporter Emily Hamer contributed to this report.

