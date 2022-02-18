Quadren Wilson, shot by police during arrest on Feb. 3, charged with delivery of fentanyl

A criminal complaint filed Friday against a man whose arrest and shooting on Feb. 3 by two state Division of Criminal Investigation agents has sparked anger and concern by the man's family does not mention any circumstances surrounding the incident that involved 21 law enforcement officers from five agencies.

The complaint charges Quadren L. Wilson, 38, with delivery of a fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl mixture that is believed to be related to the April 9 death of a man who was found passed out in the bathroom of McDonald's restaurant in the town of Blooming Grove.

The man's death was ruled as having been caused by the combined effects of acetyl fentanyl, fentanyl, gabapentin, methadone, chlordiazepoxide and ethanol, according to the complaint.

Wilson does not face a homicide charge, as is sometimes the case when a person is accused of delivering drugs that caused the death of another person.

The complaint states Wilson was identified through phone records as the person who sold the fentanyl to a woman who had been with the deceased man. She told police she had bought heroin from this person on two occasions, the complaint states.

Wilson is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon.

The complaint does not shed any light on what critics have said was a heavy-handed response by police during Wilson's arrest. His family has said Wilson was shot five times in the back during the incident, which happened on American Parkway on Madison's Far East Side.

Agents converged on a car Wilson was driving, sandwiching between two large vehicles. A state Department of Corrections warrant filed on Feb. 3 and released this week listed "history of firearms" as a reason for officers to be cautious with Wilson, but that document otherwise shed little light on why the 21 officers from five local, state and federal agencies were needed to arrest Wilson.

Wilson's family has said he was released from UW Hospital too soon after his surgery and is in pain at the Dane County Jail, where he has been held since Feb. 6.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting. Normally, that would be done by the state Department of Justice but not in this case because its own officers were involved.

This story will be updated.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.