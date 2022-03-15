Quadren Wilson returned to hospital, could go into surgery for infection, lawyer says

Quadren L. Wilson, the unarmed Black man who was shot by two state Division of Criminal Investigation agents in early February, has been returned to the hospital and will possibly undergo surgery for an infection of his wounds, his lawyer said.

Wilson, 38, of Beaver Dam, went to the hospital Monday night and was ordered not to eat or drink anything, said Stephen Eisenberg, Wilson's lawyer. Eisenberg said the nothing-by-mouth order, which he confirmed through the jail's health care provider, could mean Wilson is set to receive anesthesia.

"I'm assuming, this is my guess, it has something to do with an infection in his back," Eisenberg said. "He's been complaining about back pain on and off."

Wilson was still at the hospital as of 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, said Elise Schaffer, a spokesperson with the Sheriff's Office. Schaffer could not comment on why Wilson was hospitalized though added "I would not say it's serious."

Eisenberg added that jail staff have been attentive to Wilson's medical needs during his incarceration.

Wilson's family has for weeks demanded he be returned to the hospital for better treatment after they maintain DCI agents Mark Wagner and Nathan Peskie shot Wilson in the back at a Far East Side intersection on Feb. 3. Wilson was booked at the Dane County less than a day after undergoing surgery for his gunshot wounds.

Wilson was in a segregation unit at the jail for one day back in early February, then was moved to a male dorm for three days and has been housed in the Public Safety Building since then, Schaffer said.

Multiple members of Wilson's family could not be reached for comment on his recent hospitalization.

Wilson was held at the jail on a probation violation for nearly two weeks before he was charged with selling fentanyl to someone who later died from an overdose in a McDonald's bathroom in the town of Blooming Grove in April 2021.

Eisenberg has sought to dismiss the complaint against Wilson, which was allowed to proceed to trial last Friday.

But Court Commissioner Scott McAndrew has said there are "holes" in the case against Wilson, cautioning that while the bar is very low at this stage in the case, prosecutors could certainly encounter credibility issues involving their main witness, a woman whose information about a man who sold her and her friend drugs led investigators to Wilson.

The woman, who was with the person who overdosed in the Blooming Grove McDonald's, only described the dealer as a light-skinned Black man, about 6 feet tall and 250 to 300 pounds. Wilson's attorney has noted that could describe any number of people.

While the phone number the woman had for the dealer is connected to Wilson, prosecutors allege, her description of the dealer does not match what Wilson looked like in April 2021.

In court on Friday, Wilson's attorney produced a photo of Wilson posted to Instagram on April 10 showing Wilson with a 3-inch beard. The woman who is alleged to have bought drugs from Wilson said her dealer had a mustache but no beard that day.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the shooting of Wilson, has not yet released their findings.

Authorities have yet to elaborate on why authorities shot an unarmed Wilson after two unmarked police vehicles crashed into Wilson's car to trap his vehicle at the intersection of American Parkway and Eastpark Boulevard.

