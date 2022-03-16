Quadren Wilson back in Dane County Jail after making it through another surgery, lawyer says

Quadren Wilson, the unarmed Black man who was shot by state agents in early February, is back in the Dane County Jail after making it through another surgery needed from wounds he sustained in the shooting, his lawyer said.
Wilson was "woozy" but recovering Wednesday morning after doctors removed an abscess — a pocket filled with pus — that had developed in his spine because of his gunshot wounds, Wilson's attorney, Stephen Eisenberg, said. The abscess was caused by an infection, Eisenberg said, noting that such an injury can "lead to paralysis."
Eisenberg said he doesn't blame the doctors or the jail officials for the abscess because "infections can happen after surgery all the time." He said he trusts Wilson's doctors. But he noted that being in the jail, which has a lot of people and could be unsanitary, might have enhanced the possibility of an infection developing.
"Do I think the jail has been attentive to his needs as best as they can? Yes I do," Eisenberg said.
Eisenberg said Wilson's medical records show he had five wounds, but it's unclear whether the injuries are from five separate bullets. Doctors found one bullet in his spine and multiple other bullet fragments, Eisenberg said.
DCI agents Mark Wagner and Nathan Peskie were identified by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the shooting, as the agents who fired gunshots. The Sheriff’s Office has not said specifically whether the agents shot Wilson.
Wilson is Black. The two agents are white. His family has said they believe the shooting wouldn't have happened if Wilson were white. The Sheriff’s Office said there is no evidence Wilson was armed.
"I really hope the District Attorney’s office looks at this," Eisenber said. "When you point a gun at somebody, or shoot somebody, or shoot at somebody, and you're not acting in self defense, it’s a crime. And I don’t care if you’re a cop."
Quadren Wilson is in custody on a probation violation after his family said state law enforcement agents shot him in the back five times on Thursday.
Mane Morris, center, speaks during a demonstration at the Far East Side intersection where Quadren Wilson, Morris' brother, was injured during an arrest. Wilson was returned to the hospital on Monday night for surgery and was recovering Wednesday morning.