Quadren Wilson back in Dane County Jail after making it through another surgery, lawyer says

Quadren Wilson, the unarmed Black man who was shot by state agents in early February, is back in the Dane County Jail after making it through another surgery needed from wounds he sustained in the shooting, his lawyer said.

Wilson was "woozy" but recovering Wednesday morning after doctors removed an abscess — a pocket filled with pus — that had developed in his spine because of his gunshot wounds, Wilson's attorney, Stephen Eisenberg, said. The abscess was caused by an infection, Eisenberg said, noting that such an injury can "lead to paralysis."

Wilson, 38, of Beaver Dam, is in jail on charges that he sold fentanyl to someone who later died from an overdose in a McDonald’s bathroom in the town of Blooming Grove in April 2021. A judge ruled on Friday that there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial, but said there are holes in the case.

Eisenberg said he doesn't blame the doctors or the jail officials for the abscess because "infections can happen after surgery all the time." He said he trusts Wilson's doctors. But he noted that being in the jail, which has a lot of people and could be unsanitary, might have enhanced the possibility of an infection developing.

"Do I think the jail has been attentive to his needs as best as they can? Yes I do," Eisenberg said.

Wilson already went through one surgery after his family said he was shot several times in the back by agents with the Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation.

Eisenberg said Wilson's medical records show he had five wounds, but it's unclear whether the injuries are from five separate bullets. Doctors found one bullet in his spine and multiple other bullet fragments, Eisenberg said.

Wilson's first surgery was completed in early February, a few days after the shooting. His family and protesters demanded Wilson be taken out of jail and back to the hospital a few days after that. About a month later on Monday night, he was taken to the hospital with the infection.

DCI agents Mark Wagner and Nathan Peskie were identified by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the shooting, as the agents who fired gunshots. The Sheriff’s Office has not said specifically whether the agents shot Wilson.

Wilson is Black. The two agents are white. His family has said they believe the shooting wouldn't have happened if Wilson were white. The Sheriff’s Office said there is no evidence Wilson was armed.

"I really hope the District Attorney’s office looks at this," Eisenber said. "When you point a gun at somebody, or shoot somebody, or shoot at somebody, and you're not acting in self defense, it’s a crime. And I don’t care if you’re a cop."

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.