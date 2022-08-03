 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Puppy found safe that had been missing since delivery driver’s car stolen, Madison police say

Malloy, 10-week-old puppy in stolen vehicle, police photo

"Malloy," a 10-week-old Boston terrier, was in a food delivery driver’s car stolen at East Towne Mall on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

 MADISON POLICE DEPARTMENT

A puppy that was in a food delivery driver’s car stolen at East Towne Mall on Thursday night was found safe Tuesday afternoon, Madison police reported.

Police had no details on how “Malloy” was recovered, the puppy’s condition, or what had happened to him since the car was stolen Thursday. The car was recovered Friday unoccupied in the 600 block of Segoe Road.

The driver was picking up a delivery order from Buffalo Wild Wings, 240 East Towne Mall, about 10:20 p.m. Thursday when two people he didn’t know got into his vehicle and drove away. On the front passenger seat was Malloy, a 10-week-old brown-and-white Boston terrier, police said.

