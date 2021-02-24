Public Health drops complaint against dance studio, will incorporate allegations into counterclaim in related lawsuit

"This case involves potentially some of the same facts alleged within the above-mentioned case and the outcome of this case would have a potential impact on the above-mentioned case," Paulsen wrote in a notice of dismissal filed in court. "Therefore, to expedite the judicial process, it is (in) the plaintiff's best interest to have both cases heard in one court."

The Madison city attorney and the Dane County Corporation Counsel jointly provide legal advice to Public Health, Paulsen wrote.

Because the case against A Leap Above Dance arose outside of the city of Madison, she wrote, the Dane County Corporation Counsel will file a counterclaim in the related lawsuit that alleges the facts originally stated in Public Health's complaint against the dance studio in the case to be dismissed.

Paulsen said the counterclaim will likely seek the same maximum potential penalty as the Public Health complaint, which seeks nearly $24,000 in fines.

The complaint against A Leap Above Dance alleged the studio violated a public health order to control the spread of COVID-19 by staging a performance of "The Nutcracker." It alleged that 119 people participated in the Dec. 13 production, in defiance of a ban on mass gatherings mandated in a Nov. 17 public health order.