PSC sanctions two contractors for digging violations; gas line struck near Stoughton elementary school

DeMars acknowledged the violation, the company’s first, and agreed to accept a $500 fine.

Noting it will save staff time and resources, the commissioners voted to approve the agreement but drop the fine so long as the company completes safety training.

Commissioners acknowledged contractors’ concerns about delays in getting lines marked and that they lose money when their work is delayed.

But they said the stakes are too high to cut corners.

“They’re lucky nothing happened from a human standpoint,” Nowak said. “There’s life involved when they make a mistake.”

The cases are the third and fourth adjudicated under a 2018 law that gave the PSC enforcement authority of the one-call statute.

Another six cases referred by Diggers Hotline remain under investigation.

In the first case, the PSC issued the maximum fine, $25,000, against VC Tech, the contractor who struck a Sun Prairie gas line in 2018, triggering an explosion that killed one firefighter and injured two others.

But nearly six months after that ruling, the PSC has yet to receive any payment or notification that VC Tech has completed the required safety course and has referred the case to another state agency for collection and enforcement.

