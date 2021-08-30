 Skip to main content
'Prowler' arrested for looking in residential windows
'Prowler' arrested for looking in residential windows

MIfflin prowler

50-year-old Biran A. Lins was arrested after a Mifflin Street resident identified him as the "prowler" who had been seen in the neighborhood. 
Brian A. Lins

Brian A. Lins was arrested for disorderly conduct and bail jumping, Friday. 

A 50-year-old Madison man was arrested for looking in the windows of Mifflin Street homes Friday night, according to the Madison Police Department. 

A resident of the 600 block of East Mifflin Street told MPD they had seen a social media post about a "prowler" looking in nearby windows on August 16. The resident was able to identify the prowler as Brian A. Lins, MPD said. 

Acording to MPD, on Friday Lins was taken to the Dane County jail for charges of Disorderly Conduct and Bail Jumping. Lins had previously been arrested in July for disorderly conduct. 

Police are still looking for additional witnesses. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call MPD at 608-255-2345. 

