Provider of heroin in 2018 death sentenced to 3 years of probation

A man originally charged with first-degree reckless homicide for the heroin overdose death of a friend more than two years ago was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation on a lesser charge.

Nicholas J. Carroll, 41, of Oregon, who pleaded guilty a year ago to heroin delivery, told Dane County Circuit Judge Julie Genovese that he misses David Gray, who died in September 2018, and that he was with him that day and gave him the fatal drugs.

Carroll said he was also addicted to drugs and lied and manipulated Gray to feed his own addiction, but that he since has stopped using drugs.

"He trusted me, and I took advantage of that," Carroll said. "I am from the bottom of my heart very sorry."

Gray's death led to the revocation of Carroll's state Department of Corrections supervision in an earlier case, and Carroll spent 27 months in prison. Out of prison for a month now, he said he has learned important lessons and will strive to be a better person, and Genovese tentatively agreed.

While Genovese agreed to sentence Carroll to probation, it came with strings. She imposed but stayed a three-year prison sentence, followed by three years of extended supervision, which would automatically await Carroll if his probation is revoked.