Provider of heroin in 2018 death sentenced to 3 years of probation
Provider of heroin in 2018 death sentenced to 3 years of probation

A man originally charged with first-degree reckless homicide for the heroin overdose death of a friend more than two years ago was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation on a lesser charge.

Nicholas J. Carroll, 41, of Oregon, who pleaded guilty a year ago to heroin delivery, told Dane County Circuit Judge Julie Genovese that he misses David Gray, who died in September 2018, and that he was with him that day and gave him the fatal drugs.

Carroll said he was also addicted to drugs and lied and manipulated Gray to feed his own addiction, but that he since has stopped using drugs.

"He trusted me, and I took advantage of that," Carroll said. "I am from the bottom of my heart very sorry."

Gray's death led to the revocation of Carroll's state Department of Corrections supervision in an earlier case, and Carroll spent 27 months in prison. Out of prison for a month now, he said he has learned important lessons and will strive to be a better person, and Genovese tentatively agreed.

While Genovese agreed to sentence Carroll to probation, it came with strings. She imposed but stayed a three-year prison sentence, followed by three years of extended supervision, which would automatically await Carroll if his probation is revoked.

"It's time to walk the walk, not just talk the talk," Genovese told Carroll.

Gray's mother, Brenda Gray, told Genovese in a statement read in court by victim-witness specialist Shelley Justiliano that she still misses her son and thinks of him every day when she wakes up.

"Losing Dave is a life sentence for me," she said. "Every Sept. 20 when we should be celebrating his birthday, I will celebrate the 31 years I had to love him."

She told Carroll he wasn't really a friend of her son because he never called to express concern about his welfare, as Gray's true friends did. And when she asked her son if he ever bought heroin from his friends, she said, he "kind of chuckled and said, no, your drug dealer is never your friend. They want your money and they want you to leave."

