Protests erupt after Wisconsin police shoot Black man in Kenosha

KENOSHA — Protesters set cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear after Kenosha police shot and wounded a Black man, apparently in the back, while responding to a call about a domestic dispute.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers condemned the shooting Sunday of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who was hospitalized in serious condition. The three officers at the scene were placed on administrative leave, standard practice in a shooting by police, while the state Justice Department investigates.

Authorities in the former auto manufacturing hub of 100,000 people did not immediately disclose the race of the officers or say whether Blake was armed.

The shooting happened at around 5 p.m. Sunday and was captured from across the street on cellphone video that was posted online.

In the footage, Blake walks from the sidewalk around the front of his SUV to his driver-side door as officers follow him with their guns pointed and shout at him. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, an officer grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire while Blake has his back turned.

Seven shots can be heard, though it isn't clear how many struck Blake or how many of the officers fired. During the shooting, a Black woman can be seen screaming in the street.