Protests and rallies in the time of COVID-19: What does the law allow?

Protests in Madison and elsewhere, however, have been conducted without permits and sometimes create safety and freedom-of-movement hazards by blocking busy roads, including the Beltline.

Acting Madison police chief Vic Wahl said he understands motorists' frustration with his department's hands-off approach to the protests, but said if his officers tried to break them up, protesters likely wouldn't comply, and that risks escalating tensions.

"It runs the potential of creating a flashpoint and creating more protests and road blockages" in the future, he said.

Monona Police chief Walter Ostrenga similarly said it's a balancing act between protecting free speech rights and protecting public safety. Bringing in a bus and arresting 70 protesters and taking them to the county jail risks further spreading the coronavirus, but protesters and police could get hit by a drunken driver or someone in a stolen car if busy routes are suddenly shut down.

"We can't let them shut down the Beltline indefinitely," he said. "For them to do that — it's putting everybody at risk."

The rallies