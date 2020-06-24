Protesters tear down Forward statue after arrest of Black activist seen causing disturbance

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Protesters wrapped chains around “Forward,” the bronze statute of a woman located at the State Street corner of Capitol Square, and pulled her down around 10:45 p.m. The sculpture is a replica of a Jean Paul Miner sculpture cast in 1893 and installed in the Capitol in 1895 that was designed as an allegory for devotion and progress, the embodiment of her home state.

Protesters set their sights on another statue, one of Col. Hans Christian Heg at the top of King Street, tore it down and dragged it into Lake Monona. Heg was a Norwegian immigrant and journalist who died of his wounds at the Battle of Chickamauga fighting to preserve the United States and end slavery.

“I’m heartbroken,” Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, who represents the Downtown area, said late Tuesday. “It’s so overwhelming right now to see this violence on the streets to this extent. I don’t know when this will ever end.”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, called on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers “to finally do something” about protesters “committing crimes on state property.”

“This is absolutely despicable,” Vos tweeted. “I am saddened at the cowardice of Madison officials to deal with these thugs.”

Coopers Tavern arrest