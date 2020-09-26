Protesters block traffic on major Madison roads for second straight night

Roughly 50 demonstrators blocked John Nolen Drive Friday in the second consecutive night of demonstrations in response to the deaths of Breonna Taylor in Louisville and Elliot Johnson following a police pursuit in Monona and Madison.
The group was at the intersection of John Nolen Drive, Blair Street and South Wilson Street at 6:15 p.m., Madison police Sgt. Blake Hoefs said.
The demonstration started at around 4:45 p.m. Madison police officers worked to block traffic to keep the protesters on John Nolen Drive safe and traffic was diverted, Hoefs said.
As of 8:50 p.m., the demonstrators had moved on from John Nolen Drive and were gathered peacefully at the top of State Street near the state Capitol.
On Thursday, a group of demonstrators blocked the eastbound lanes of the Beltline for several hours.
