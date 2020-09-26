Protesters block traffic on major Madison roads for second straight night

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Roughly 50 demonstrators blocked John Nolen Drive Friday in the second consecutive night of demonstrations in response to the deaths of Breonna Taylor in Louisville and Elliot Johnson following a police pursuit in Monona and Madison.

The group was at the intersection of John Nolen Drive, Blair Street and South Wilson Street at 6:15 p.m., Madison police Sgt. Blake Hoefs said.

The demonstration started at around 4:45 p.m. Madison police officers worked to block traffic to keep the protesters on John Nolen Drive safe and traffic was diverted, Hoefs said.

As of 8:50 p.m., the demonstrators had moved on from John Nolen Drive and were gathered peacefully at the top of State Street near the state Capitol.

On Thursday, a group of demonstrators blocked the eastbound lanes of the Beltline for several hours.

