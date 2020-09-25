Protesters block traffic on major Madison roads for second night

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Roughly 50 demonstrators blocked John Nolen Drive Friday for the second night of demonstrations in a row in response to the verdict in the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor and the death of Elliot Johnson.

The group was stopped at the intersection of John Nolen Drive, Blair Street and South Wilson Street at 6:15 p.m., Madison police spokesperson Sgt. Blake Hoefs said.

The demonstration started at around 4:45 p.m. Madison police officers worked to block traffic to keep the protesters on John Nolen Drive safe and traffic was diverted, Hoefs said.

As of 8:50 p.m., the demonstrators had moved on from John Nolen Drive and were gathered peacefully at the top of State Street near the Capitol Building.

On Thursday a group of demonstrators blocked the eastbound lanes of the Beltline in response to the death of Elliot Johnson following a Monona police chase.

