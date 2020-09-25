 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Protesters block traffic on major Madison roads for second night
0 comments
alert top story

Protesters block traffic on major Madison roads for second night

{{featured_button_text}}

Roughly 50 demonstrators blocked John Nolen Drive Friday for the second night of demonstrations in a row in response to the verdict in the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor and the death of Elliot Johnson. 

The group was stopped at the intersection of John Nolen Drive, Blair Street and South Wilson Street at 6:15, Madison police spokesperson Sgt. Blake Hoefs said. 

The demonstration started at around 4:45. Madison police officers are working to block traffic to keep the protesters and traffic on John Nolen Drive safe and traffic is being diverted, Hoefs said. 

On Thursday a group of demonstrators blocked the eastbound lanes of the Beltline in response to the death of Elliot Johnson following a Monona police chase. 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics