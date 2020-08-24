Protesters against shooting in Kenosha march down State Street; businesses add more boards

Many shopkeepers on State Street are boarding up their windows again as protesters are organizing to meet near the Capitol on Monday night in response to the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha.
Protests late Sunday night in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake caught on video in Kenosha left just a few businesses and one empty storefront with exterior damage. Many business owners are worried that more destruction will come to the corridor, which had been hit hard by shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and a round of protests at the end of May and in June that resulted in shattered storefronts and looted goods.
Protesters on State Street pic.twitter.com/QRNp12rKVR— Chris Hubbuch (@chrishubbuch) August 24, 2020
In Kenosha, the city was reeling Monday after protesters took over the area soon after Blake, 29, was shot in the back by Kenosha police Sunday and hospitalized in serious condition. Cars were set on fire, windows were smashed and officers in riot gear were responding.
Two businesses, Shoo and the space that was previously Driftless Studio, had window damage. Paul's Club had some damage to its outdoor seating area. Officers did not see when the damage occurred. No other damage has been reported.
Many of the boards that businesses installed over windows during the demonstrations against the police killing of George Floyd in June had been taken down. Now, more businesses are putting them back up, Downtown Business Improvement District executive director Tiffany Kenney said.
"I think in Madison and State Street, we know that this is a place for protests, conversations and dialogue," Kenney said. "What we're not used to is violence and destruction. And what's hard for us is that we know both (destruction and conversations) are happening right now."
Alan Robinson watched the afternoon march from outside his newly-opened CBD store, Green Barn Door.
“I feel nervous for my neighbors,” said Robinson, the only Black business owner on State Street. “I feel nervous for the city.”
Robinson said he did not intend to board up the windows but feared a night of unrest.
“I think there’s too much anger for protests not to turn violent,” he said. “I lay that at the feet of Acting Chief (Vic) Wahl. I lay that at our rudderless mayor’s feet.”
Robinson said both leaders could calm unrest by calling for the Police and Fire Commission to fire Matt Kenny, a white police officer who shot and killed Tony Robinson, an unarmed Black teenager, in 2015.
“It’s what will keep our streets safe,” Robinson said. “None of our leaders have the audacity to lead.”
Protesting Monday afternoon
People began to congregate around the Capitol again Monday shortly before noon to protest the shooting and police brutality against Black people. The crowd peaked at about 100 protesters, who marched down State Street at about 1:30 p.m.
DeSpain said officers were monitoring the crowd when they saw one person with a hammer and at least one other person with a bat or baton, which prompted officers to leave the scene and put on riot gear. By the time they got back towards the end of the two-hour time frame, the crowd had dispersed.
Madison police's standing approach since late May, when Floyd's death in Minneapolis sparked continuous nights of protests against police brutality and white supremacy, has been to monitor crowds that gather and only engage if necessary. DeSpain said the department knows about conversations pertaining to local protests on social media and will have extra officers working tonight.
Boarding up
Shopkeepers and construction workers were boarding up windows along State Street as a group of protesters marched through Monday afternoon chanting anti-police slogans and the names of Black men shot by police.
Some started the day hopeful that demonstrations would not devolve into vandalism and violence as they did earlier in the summer.
“I’m just gonna have faith that people will focus on the issue at hand with police brutality,” Little Luxuries owner Amy Moore said early Monday morning. “We can only control what we can control.”
But as the day wore on, Moore decided to board the windows.
Pat Dye was setting up chairs on the sidewalk at Mackesey’s Irish Pub, which he said was shut down one afternoon two weeks ago by protesters who chased away customers and spray painted the front of the building.
“We’re always nervous,” Dye said.
At State and Lake pic.twitter.com/FtSGWuUwCq— Chris Hubbuch (@chrishubbuch) August 24, 2020
He tried to take down the last of the boards covering the pub’s windows Sunday but left it after he cracked the glass.
“Every day’s a new one,” Dye said.
Fair Trade Coffee owner Thomas Beckwith said he was a little nervous as he waited on customers Monday morning. He decided to board up in the afternoon.
“Better to be safe,” Beckwith said. “You can only hope for so much.”
Maria Milsted, who owns property on the 100 block of State Street, called on Gov. Tony Evers and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway to "get out of their offices to come down and sort this out."
She said she wants officials to work with police to protect business owners and their businesses.
"There isn't one business on this street who deserves this," Milsted said.
Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, said he is "traumatized" by Sunday's shooting and wants to see the country do better at valuing the lives of Black people. Although he understands the anger and frustration, he doesn't back those who turn to destruction in response to tragedies in the Black community.
"People are fed up, but I do think there are people who are taking advantage of these situations and committing crimes," he said. "I don't think it helps the movement nor does it help the families going through these traumas."
The problem, he said, during the George Floyd protests was the "narrative began to change" when the destruction and violence overpowered the Black Lives Matter movement and message.
"It wasn't about George Floyd anymore, and that's why the number of people you saw out protesting in the beginning dwindled because people don't want to be associated with the violence and crimes," he said.
Back to normal
State Street, which was once a line of storefronts covered in plywood, had started to look somewhat normal again as businesses began coming out from behind the shuttered facades. The protests starting in late May caused widespread damage Downtown, but business owners are trying to move on.
“There’s a chance the window will bust, but it’s just a window,” said Crystal Bredda, manager of Grace Coffee, where protective coverings were removed several weeks ago.
Bredda said business has picked up in the past couple of weeks, with the return of students and a statewide mask order.
“Things have begun to creep back toward normal,” Bredda said.
Others, like the Wisconsin Historical Society and Wisconsin Veteran's Museum, had workers back boarding up windows on Monday afternoon.
Holly Gale, owner of Semcha Tea Bar, said she decided to board up her shop windows late Monday morning after reading posts on social media that suggested there could be another wave of vandalism.
Jeff Kopski, owner of Freedom Skate Shop, was helping Gale before covering his own “as kind of a preventative measure.”
Kopski, whose store was damaged by looters earlier this year, said he continues to support the calls for reform while also protecting his livelihood.
“I think these protests need to continue to happen. If it comes at the expense of our business, that’s a minor inconvenience,” he said. “We need to make a move and fight for change.”
Scenes of unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha
