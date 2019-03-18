Prosecutors charge that three men burned and sexually assaulted two 16-year-old girls from Milwaukee, FOX6Now.com reported.
Antwan Alexander, 28; Wesley Brechlin, 22; and Jarmon Turner, 21, each face two counts each of mayhem, as party to a crime; child abuse-high probability/great harm, as party to a crime; and sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older, actor 19 or older, the TV station reported.
The girls told police they were sexually assaulted by the men at an abandoned home, then threatened with a gun, burned with hot knives and had salt rubbed into and lemon poured on the wounds, the station reported.
According to the complaint, at one point, Alexander "pulled the skin off of their legs," the station reported.
More details are in the FOX6Now.com story.