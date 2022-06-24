Prosecutors: Notebook detailed DeForest man's plan to rape and kill woman and her family

A notebook found in mid-June by the parents of a DeForest man who was arrested in March for an alleged plot to kidnap a former high school classmate detailed his plans to rape her, kill her and kill everyone in her family before killing himself "like Romeo and Juliet," according to a criminal complaint filed Friday.

The new complaint against Gabriel S. Savage, 19, charges him with four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree sexual assault and attempted sexual assault of a child.

Savage, who had been released last week on $10,000 bail, was re-arrested on Wednesday. He was ordered held on $100,000 bail after appearing in court Friday.

Savage's lawyer, Jennifer Cunha, sought dismissal of the new complaint because it alleges acts that Savage only ideated and wrote about in a journal, and none that he actually attempted to carry out.

She argued that state law requires that it be shown Savage committed an "unequivocal act," toward the commission of a crime, and not merely "unequivocal intent." The fact that Savage wrote what he did in a journal does not create an unequivocal act, she said.

"A private writing is not an unequivocal act," Cunha argued. "It is a private document that articulates nothing but private thoughts."

She said there's no evidence he intended to show it to anyone.

But Deputy District Attorney William Brown argued the unequivocal act — thwarted by a DeForest police officer on a routine patrol — happened when Savage was found parked outside the home of the woman and her parents in DeForest on March 20 with a semi-automatic rifle, dozens of rounds of ammunition and two pairs of handcuffs.

For that, Savage was charged with attempted kidnapping and stalking and was ordered to stand trial on the charges following a preliminary hearing.

The new criminal complaint, Brown said, replaces that case entirely.

Court Commissioner Brian Asmus let the new case proceed, noting that the burden at an initial appearance is low and prosecutors still have to prove their case.

According to the complaint:

After Savage was arrested in March, police were given a notebook by Savage's parents in which he wrote about going to the woman's house in DeForest and about how to load the rifle. Police also located Post-It notes in Savage's apartment in which he wrote about checking the woman's Facebook page for "motivation."

On Monday, a younger brother of the woman told police he was involved in an internet chat group that Savage's brother also frequents. That day, Savage's brother had sent a message to the group asking if anyone knew how to reach a different woman, who lives in Sun Prairie, because his brother, Gabriel Savage, had written in a notebook about killing that woman and her family.

Savage's brother wrote that his parents had found the notebook and were not going to turn it over to police, but he wanted to warn the Sun Prairie woman.

A police detective in Wisconsin Dells, where Savage's parents live, visited the parents and they gave him the notebook. They said they had found it under the driver's seat of Savage's car while cleaning it out to sell it to raise bail money for Savage.

Police found nothing in the notebook to suggest the Sun Prairie woman had been targeted by Savage.

But police said the notebook appeared to be a "manifesto" that discussed the DeForest woman. Its title was "My Mission — Savage."

It begins by stating, "You must all be wondering why I did this, well I will tell you why ..." It goes on to detail Savage's interactions with the woman throughout high school and how he later found her address.

It then details a plan to shoot and kill the woman and her family and rape her and her sister. He then wrote he would kill himself while lying next to the woman and holding her hand, "like Romeo and Juliet."

He also described how he wanted to be buried in his brown leather jacket.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.