Prosecutors: Man out on bail in sexual assault case downloaded child porn, robbed 77-year-old

More charges were filed Thursday against an 18-year-old man who was sought by Madison police for crimes they suspect he committed while free on bail in a 2018 sexual assault case.
Sir Emarion Tucker, of Madison, was charged with possession of child pornography and in the July 9 robbery and beating of a 77-year-old woman in a Walgreens parking lot. The charges come on top of sexual assault charges filed against Tucker on June 24.
Tucker has been in the Dane County Jail since his arrest on July 27 with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service. During court appearances Friday, Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell and Dane County court commissioner order Brian Asmus ordered a competency assessment for Tucker. No bail was set.
The charges filed Thursday are the latest chapter in a case with a long history, starting with Tucker's arrest in 2018 for the alleged sexual assault of a woman on Madison's Southwest Side.
Tucker, who was 16 at the time, was initially charged as a juvenile on Sept. 11, 2018. In May 2019, following proceedings in juvenile court, his case was transferred to adult court, where he was charged with first-degree sexual assault, armed robbery and burglary for the Sept. 1, 2018, rape of the 43-year-old woman in her home.
The complaint states the woman's son knew Tucker and that Tucker had been to her home before.
Tucker was jailed on $30,000 bail and a competency examination was ordered while a state appeals court reviewed his transfer to adult court. The appeals court upheld the transfer on Dec. 19.
COVID-19 protocols in place at the jail delayed Tucker's competency exam, and on March 24, Mitchell agreed with Tucker's lawyer to reduce Tucker's bail to $2,000, which was then posted and he was released from jail.
Tucker was to live at his grandmother's home and was to remain in the home except to attend medical appointments and church services, court records state.
In the meantime, prosecutors charged Tucker with attempted second-degree sexual assault, robbery and battery for a May 29 incident on Madison's Far West Side. According to the complaint, a woman said as she was walking on Radcliffe Drive, someone grabbed her from behind and claimed to have a gun. She said she gave him money from her wallet as he demanded. He also demanded sex, she told police, and struck her in the head and jaw, the complaint states.
In the most recent cases, Tucker is accused of downloading child pornography five days after he posted bond in March and robbing and beating the 77-year-old at the Walgreens on Cottage Grove Road in Madison.
The victim in the robbery told police she rolled the passenger window of her car down so that Tucker could ask her a question, but instead he reached inside, unlocked the door, got into the car and punched the woman before taking her purse, according to the complaint.
Before Asmus ordered the competency hearing on Friday, assistant district attorney William Brown told the court that he believed Tucker was "engaged in delay tactics."
"Competency has been raised in prior cases after he was out on warrant and essentially required a manhunt for most of the summer to find him," he said. "When the doctor came to meet with him in jail so we could finally resolve this competency issue, Mr. Tucker refused to meaningfully discuss anything with the doctor, claimed to not know why he was in jail, just responded with one-word answers."
