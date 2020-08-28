Prosecutors: Man out on bail in sexual assault case downloaded child porn, robbed 77-year-old

Tucker was jailed on $30,000 bail and a competency examination was ordered while a state appeals court reviewed his transfer to adult court. The appeals court upheld the transfer on Dec. 19.

COVID-19 protocols in place at the jail delayed Tucker's competency exam, and on March 24, Mitchell agreed with Tucker's lawyer to reduce Tucker's bail to $2,000, which was then posted and he was released from jail.

Tucker was to live at his grandmother's home and was to remain in the home except to attend medical appointments and church services, court records state.

In the meantime, prosecutors charged Tucker with attempted second-degree sexual assault, robbery and battery for a May 29 incident on Madison's Far West Side. According to the complaint, a woman said as she was walking on Radcliffe Drive, someone grabbed her from behind and claimed to have a gun. She said she gave him money from her wallet as he demanded. He also demanded sex, she told police, and struck her in the head and jaw, the complaint states.

In the most recent cases, Tucker is accused of downloading child pornography five days after he posted bond in March and robbing and beating the 77-year-old at the Walgreens on Cottage Grove Road in Madison.