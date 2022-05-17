Prosecutors contend trail of evidence left in 2020 double killing, but attorneys say their client didn't do it

Like a trail of breadcrumbs, police investigating the 2020 murders of a UW Health doctor and her husband followed cellphone and wifi network data, images from city street cameras and statements by witnesses to charge Khari Sanford with the deaths, a prosecutor said in his opening statement Tuesday in Sanford's trial.

Sanford's attorneys, however, said there's no direct evidence tying Sanford to the killings of Dr. Beth Potter, 52, and her husband, Robin Carre, 57, who were shot and left in a ditch at the UW Arboretum on March 30, 2020, and urged the jury to acquit Sanford.

"We believe the state cannot meet the burden to beyond a reasonable doubt that it was Khari Sanford who murdered these two individuals," said state assistant public defender Tracey Lencioni, who is representing Sanford with colleague Crystal Vera.

Sanford, 20, who is the former boyfriend of Miriam Potter Carre, the daughter of the slain couple, is on trial on two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Deputy District Attorney William Brown, who is prosecuting the case with Assistant District Attorney Tim Verhoff, said he expects to call the last prosecution witness early next week.

The jury, currently 13 men and three women, heard opening statements Tuesday in which Brown laid out the case against Sanford, first in broad strokes and then in detail. The bottom line, Brown said, was that Sanford killed the couple after an already-tense relationship between Sanford and his girlfriend's parents became even tenser because of the COVID-19 pandemic, after Potter and Carre had Sanford move into their home to keep Potter Carre from sneaking out at night to see him.

Potter, who was medical director of employee health at UW Health, was immunocompromised and greatly concerned about the pandemic as it ramped up in the U.S., Brown said. She and Carre had set rules for the home, but Potter Carre and Sanford continually broke them by going out to spend time with other people and staying out late.

People who knew and worked with Potter testified Tuesday that Potter told them the two were disrespectful toward her and Carre. And they continued to sneak out, despite the pandemic.

"This was a huge concern for Dr. Potter and Mr. Carre," Brown told the jury.

Eventually, Potter and Carre rented an Airbnb on Sunny Meade Lane, on Madison's South Side, for Potter Carre and Sanford and loaned them a VW van to use, so that they could find jobs to pay for the apartment they were trying to find.

"The Airbnb went well, until it didn't one night," Brown said.

With uncertainty about where he would be living after the Airbnb rental expired, Brown said, Sanford left the night of March 30 in the VW, while Potter Carre stayed home.

Brown said there's no indication Potter Carre knew what was about to happen.

The van's path from there was tracked by cameras to a McDonald's restaurant on Regent Street, where Sanford connected to the wifi. He had used the wifi there before, Brown said.

Sanford then went Downtown and picked up Alijah Larrue, his eventual co-defendant in the case. While Sanford's iPhone had an updated privacy feature that kept it from attempting to connect to every wifi network it passed, Larrue's did not, so police were later able to see on Larrue's phone where the two went, by the wifi networks it attempted to connect to automatically.

"We're able to know where people went because of Mr. Larrue's old cellphone," Brown said.

Eventually, the van circled the area of Potter and Carre's home, then parked there. Sanford's phone automatically connected to the home's wifi network, placing him there at 9:43 p.m., Brown said.

Larrue, who has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony murder, will testify that Sanford left the van and went into the house, Brown said. Sanford later came out leading Potter and Carre, dressed for bed, at gunpoint. Brown said Sanford had Larrue drive to the UW Arboretum, where Sanford ordered the couple out of the van. He shot Carre first, Brown said, then Potter. Potter was still alive when she was found by joggers early the next morning, but died at a hospital.

Following up on city street images and video from a private surveillance camera near the Airbnb, police found pieces of what are believed to be Potter and Carre's cellphones thrown into a wooded area, along with pants that Sanford was wearing. A state Crime Lab analysis found the pants had Sanford's DNA and were speckled with Potter's blood. A mask with Sanford's DNA on it was found with the pants.

Police also found video of Sanford attempting to use the couple's debit cards to withdraw cash, but he was unsuccessful because he did not have their PIN numbers.

"The evidence you'll hear in this case is overwhelming," Brown said.

Lencioni described Sanford, who was 18 at the time, as a "kid," one who had a gun, she said, "but he was a kid."

Lencioni said the defense team disagrees with the characterization of the days and weeks leading to the homicides, saying instead that what Potter and Carre were dealing with in their home was "typical teenage angst."

Prosecutors have to prove that Sanford pulled the trigger, she said, but they can't. She said it's possible that defense attorneys will not ask a lot of questions of witnesses. Jurors will see horrifying things, including photos of Potter and Carre, but "they do not tell you who murdered these two people."

Police never found a murder weapon, she said, and they don't have GPS data that specifically places Sanford in the Arboretum at the time Potter and Carre were killed.

This story will be updated.

