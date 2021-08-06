Prosecutors charge teen for providing weapons, lying in 2019 slaying

Prosecutors have filed homicide charges against the brother of a man convicted Thursday in the 2019 murder of another Madison teen.

Paris Parker, 18, was charged Friday in Dane County Circuit Court with first-degree reckless homicide for his role in the fatal shooting of Malik Moss.

According to a criminal complaint, Parker gave a firearm to his uncle, Larence G. Thomas, who was sentenced in December to 25 years in prison for killing Moss.

The complaint states that Parker later hid firearms and lied to detectives.

The conflict started with a fist fight between Moss, 19, and Parker, who was 16 at the time.

Several members of Taylor's family surrounded Moss on Sept. 28 in the parking lot outside the Ridgecrest Apartments on Northpoint Drive. Taylor had a shotgun and Thomas had a handgun.

Medical Examiner Vincent Tranchida recovered five bullets from Moss's body, all five of which came from Thomas' weapon.