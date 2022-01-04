Prosecution: Caught in web of lies, Chandler Halderson killed parents

Chandler Halderson was living a lie, the prosecution in his murder trial said Tuesday — about not having a job, not going to school and not having a better job waiting for him in Florida.

And when his father figured it out, the prosecution claims, Halderson decided to kill him and his mother and dispose of their bodies, first in the family fireplace and then around southern Wisconsin — and then he lied about that, too.

Halderson, 23, presented himself to the world as a soon-to-be graduate of a renewable resources engineering program at Madison Area Technical College with a job at American Family Insurance but a better one waiting for him at Elon Musk's SpaceX, Deputy District Attorney William Brown said in his opening statement

He went so far as to fabricate dozens if not hundreds of emails between him and MATC and American Family in an attempt to justify the story he was telling the world, including his father, Bart Halderson, who was starting to ask questions about why he never seemed to have any money, Brown explained.