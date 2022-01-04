Prosecution: Caught in web of lies, Chandler Halderson killed parents

Chandler Halderson was living a lie, the prosecution in his murder trial said Tuesday — about not having a job, not going to school and not having a better job waiting for him in Florida.
And when his father figured it out, the prosecution claims, Halderson decided to kill him and his mother and dispose of their bodies, first in the family fireplace and then around southern Wisconsin — and then he lied about that, too.
Halderson, 23, presented himself to the world as a soon-to-be graduate of a renewable resources engineering program at Madison Area Technical College with a job at American Family Insurance but a better one waiting for him at Elon Musk's SpaceX, Deputy District Attorney William Brown said in his opening statement
He went so far as to fabricate dozens if not hundreds of emails between him and MATC and American Family in an attempt to justify the story he was telling the world, including his father, Bart Halderson, who was starting to ask questions about why he never seemed to have any money, Brown explained.
It was shortly after Bart Halderson had spoken with an MATC official and discovered his son's lies that Chandler shot him in the back on the afternoon of July 1 in the Windsor home they shared with Chandler's mother, Krista Halderson, Brown said. He killed Krista Halderson when she returned home a few hours later, Brown said, and then spent the next five days trying to dispose of their bodies before filing falsified missing persons reports on both of them with the Dane County Sheriff's Office on July 7.
"A lot of cases begin with a murder. This one is just a small piece of the puzzle," Brown told the 18-member jury during his hour-plus opening statement. "Chandler spun an amazing web of lies."
In her own opening statement, defense attorney Catherine Dorl called her client "just a normal kid" who liked to play video games and didn't kill his parents, and raised the possibility that no one will ever know how Bart, 50, and Krista, 53, died.
"They simply don't know what happened," she said of the prosecution, and leaned heavily in her own 10-minute opening statement on the jury's responsibility to presume her client innocent, urging them to put aside their emotions when viewing disturbing evidence and to rely on logic. It is not a juror's job to be a "story collaborator," she said.
"Look for what's missing," she said. "Look for alternate explanations."
Dorl said the state's witnesses and evidence would not be "hotly contested" by the defense but said it's not possible to know how Bart and Krista Halderson might have responded to Chandler's lies. She also made clear that, at the end of the trial, defense attorneys could stand before the jury conceding that the state did convict Chandler of some crimes, but not murder.
Chandler Halderson is charged with two counts each of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and falsifying information about a missing person.
The trial continued Tuesday afternoon and is expected to last about three weeks.
Reporter Chris Rickert's 5 favorite stories from 2021
This year provided plenty of opportunity to look more closely at how some of last year's top issues — including the pandemic, elections and race relations — continue to affect us all.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
Two people affiliated with the group have posted more than $220,000 in bail since last summer.
Chronic absenteeism among Madison middle schoolers doubled with the advent of the pandemic.
Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
Mothers of students targeted in violence call for better security at school.