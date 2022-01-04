 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prosecution: Caught in web of lies, Chandler Halderson killed parents
0 Comments
alert featured

Prosecution: Caught in web of lies, Chandler Halderson killed parents

  • 0
Halderson Trial 05-01042022120904

Chandler Halderson sits in Dane County Circuit Court in Madison, Wis. during the opening of his trial Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Halderson, 23, faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating and hiding a corpse related to the death of his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson last July. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

Chandler Halderson was living a lie, the prosecution in his murder trial said Tuesday — about not having a job, not going to school and not having a better job waiting for him in Florida.

And when his father figured it out, the prosecution claims, Halderson decided to kill him and his mother and dispose of their bodies, first in the family fireplace and then around southern Wisconsin — and then he lied about that, too.

Halderson Trial 01-01042022120904

Chandler Halderson enters Dane County Circuit Court in Madison, Wis. during the opening of his trial Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Halderson, 23, faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating and hiding a corpse related to the death of his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson last July. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Halderson, 23, presented himself to the world as a soon-to-be graduate of a renewable resources engineering program at Madison Area Technical College with a job at American Family Insurance but a better one waiting for him at Elon Musk's SpaceX, Deputy District Attorney William Brown said in his opening statement

He went so far as to fabricate dozens if not hundreds of emails between him and MATC and American Family in an attempt to justify the story he was telling the world, including his father, Bart Halderson, who was starting to ask questions about why he never seemed to have any money, Brown explained.

Halderson Trial 02-01042022120904

Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland responds to a question from a prosecuting attorney during the trial of Chandler Halderson at the Dane County Courthouse in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Halderson, 23, faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating and hiding a corpse related to the death of his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson last July. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

It was shortly after Bart Halderson had spoken with an MATC official and discovered his son's lies that Chandler shot him in the back on the afternoon of July 1 in the Windsor home they shared with Chandler's mother, Krista Halderson, Brown said. He killed Krista Halderson when she returned home a few hours later, Brown said, and then spent the next five days trying to dispose of their bodies before filing falsified missing persons reports on both of them with the Dane County Sheriff's Office on July 7.

"A lot of cases begin with a murder. This one is just a small piece of the puzzle," Brown told the 18-member jury during his hour-plus opening statement. "Chandler spun an amazing web of lies."

In her own opening statement, defense attorney Catherine Dorl called her client "just a normal kid" who liked to play video games and didn't kill his parents, and raised the possibility that no one will ever know how Bart, 50, and Krista, 53, died.

Halderson Trial 04-01042022120904

Defense attorney Catherine Dorl speaks on behalf of her client, Chandler Halderson, while delivering opening arguments in his case at the Dane County Courthouse in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Halderson, 23, faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating and hiding a corpse related to the death of his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson last July. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

"They simply don't know what happened," she said of the prosecution, and leaned heavily in her own 10-minute opening statement on the jury's responsibility to presume her client innocent, urging them to put aside their emotions when viewing disturbing evidence and to rely on logic. It is not a juror's job to be a "story collaborator," she said.

"Look for what's missing," she said. "Look for alternate explanations."

Halderson Trial 03-01042022120904

Dane County Assistant District Attorney William Brown listens to opening arguments by defense attorney Catherine Dorl during the trial of Chandler Halderson at the Dane County Courthouse in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Halderson, 23, faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating and hiding a corpse related to the death of his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson last July. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Dorl said the state's witnesses and evidence would not be "hotly contested" by the defense but said it's not possible to know how Bart and Krista Halderson might have responded to Chandler's lies. She also made clear that, at the end of the trial, defense attorneys could stand before the jury conceding that the state did convict Chandler of some crimes, but not murder.

Chandler Halderson is charged with two counts each of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and falsifying information about a missing person.

The trial continued Tuesday afternoon and is expected to last about three weeks.

Reporter Chris Rickert's 5 favorite stories from 2021

This year provided plenty of opportunity to look more closely at how some of last year's top issues —  including the pandemic, elections and race relations — continue to affect us all.

In 'thousands of complaints' about Wisconsin election, few that could be substantiated

In 'thousands of complaints' about Wisconsin election, few that could be substantiated

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.

'Prison abolition' activists bail out 20 in less than a year; not all stay out of trouble

'Prison abolition' activists bail out 20 in less than a year; not all stay out of trouble

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Two people affiliated with the group have posted more than $220,000 in bail since last summer.

Madison schools loosen grading standards, buck trend of more F's during pandemic

Madison schools loosen grading standards, buck trend of more F's during pandemic

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Chronic absenteeism among Madison middle schoolers doubled with the advent of the pandemic.

Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most

Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.

Melee at East High School started with dispute over boy, ended with gunfire

Melee at East High School started with dispute over boy, ended with gunfire

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Mothers of students targeted in violence call for better security at school.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics