Crime scene tape, police line do not cross

Property damage was found after reports of shots fired on the Southwest Side early Thursday morning, Madison police said.

Police responded to the 6900 block of Park Edge Drive about 3:40 a.m. and found property damage to a residence and shell casings, but no one who was injured, Lt. Diana Nachtigal said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Madison Mallards pro shop arson, fatal hit-and-run arrest top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.