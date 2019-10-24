Property damage was found after reports of shots fired on the Southwest Side early Thursday morning, Madison police said.
Police responded to the 6900 block of Park Edge Drive about 3:40 a.m. and found property damage to a residence and shell casings, but no one who was injured, Lt. Diana Nachtigal said in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
Madison Mallards pro shop arson, fatal hit-and-run arrest top recent notable crimes in Madison area