A woman who has been arrested for shoplifting before and is considered part of a group of people known to steal large quantities of merchandise has been arrested again, this time at East Towne Mall.
Marilyn Simmons, 52, Madison, was tentatively charged with felony retail theft after she allegedly stole $650 worth of clothing from JC Penney Monday afternoon, Madison police said.
Robert Baker, 54, Madison, who was driving the van Simmons took the clothing to was ticketed for trespassing.
"The female told the arresting officer she planned to sell the items to a middleman who, in turn, facilitates fraudulent returns of merchandise to stores, for cash," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Baker is banned for life from East Towne Mall because of past thefts, and security staff at both East Towne and West Towne Malls told police they want Simmons banned for life from both malls as well.