Probation ordered in accidental shooting death of best friend

For Isaiah Ruffins, the punishment for accidentally firing a gun on New Year's Eve and killing his best friend has been living with what he did.

"My life will never be the same," Ruffins, 20, told Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds, about losing Fredrick D. Davis Jr., a man he considered his brother, in an accidental shooting at Ruffins' apartment in Stoughton on Dec. 31.

Under a plea agreement, Ruffins pleaded guilty Tuesday to homicide by negligent handling of a firearm. Assistant District Attorney Timothy Verhoff and Ruffins' attorneys, state Assistant Public Defenders Guy Cardamone and Tracey Lencioni, agreed to seek five years of probation. Verhoff also floated the possibility of a six-month jail sentence, should Reynolds find it appropriate.

Reynolds sentenced Ruffins to probation and said if he does well, he can ask to end it after 30 months. She also sentenced him to a suspended six-month jail term, only to be used if probation doesn't go well.

Reynolds said she struggled with the sentence somewhat because the case involves the death of another person. But the shooting was an accident, she said, and Ruffins has done all the right things since he was arrested and charged, including working a job and taking care of his family. She also credited him for taking responsibility for what happened from the moment police arrived. He also has no prior criminal record.

Davis, 19, of Beloit, was at Ruffins' apartment with some other friends not only because it was New Year's Eve, but to raise Davis' spirits after he had been released from a hospital after being shot earlier. Ruffins said he was "fearful" of his friend's frame of mind.

"The only reason I got the gun in the first place was he got shot," Ruffins said. "I didn't want that to happen again. I'm his protection."

No matter what happens, Ruffins said, "I will always have to live with this. I know that I'm the one who hurt him."

A criminal complaint states the gun, which was built from parts, went off as the two were "playing fighting."

Also influencing Reynolds' decision, she said, were letters she received from Davis' mother and brother, both imploring her not to punish Ruffins for the accident.

TaKesha Johnson, Davis' mother who wrote that she is also Ruffins' "mother-by-love," said Ruffins became part of her family in 2015 when the family moved to Wisconsin from Alabama.

"He and my sons became the best of friends and I grew to love him as my own son," Johnson wrote. "We celebrated holidays and birthdays together. He even lived with us for a while. To us, Isaiah is family and always will be."

The shooting, she wrote, "was an accident and we don't hold any grudges toward Isaiah, nor do we love him any less."

Johnson did not want to see Ruffins imprisoned, she wrote, because "I see the pain that he carries within himself and he is already suffering and hurting. He is trying to learn to cope with life without Fredrick as we are too."

To Ruffins, she added: "I am always going to be here and stand beside you no matter what."

After the shooting, Ruffins was initially charged with first-degree reckless homicide. But in April, Verhoff reduced the charge to negligent homicide because it better fit the facts. Ruffins said he appreciated that because "it made me feel like they understood."