Probation ordered for woman who nearly fatally stabbed boyfriend last summer

"She's motivated and she wants to change," Nagy said.

The man she stabbed at their home on Ridgeway Avenue told McNamara in a written statement, read in court by Assistant District Attorney John Rice, that he does not want Hand to go to prison but instead continue to get treatment. He wrote that the incident, which nearly killed him, has changed his life, and while he doesn't hate Hand he said he still feels resentment toward her.

"All I ask for from this ... is to get you the help that you need and that is offered to you," he wrote. Please! Don't do it just for me, but do it for you. But most of all, your children!! I mean that. Last but not least, all that I ask of you is to please make amends for what you did to me once you get to the acceptance point in your life."

The man wrote he didn't know why the stabbing happened -- Rice said it may have been jealousy coupled with news that Hand would not be getting custody of her children returned to her -- "but I need closure."

Rice asked for a six-year prison sentence, followed by five years of extended supervision, based on the serious nature of the crime.