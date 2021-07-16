Probation ordered for woman who nearly fatally stabbed boyfriend last summer

A woman who stabbed her boyfriend in the chest last year, causing severe injuries that nearly caused his death, was sentenced to probation Friday after the victim asked a judge not to send the woman to prison.
Dane County Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara said he struggled with the sentence for Tasha L. Hand, 32, because of the seriousness of what she had done but also because of the steps she has taken to address substance abuse and trauma-related issues that had come to define her life and led to the July 18, 2020, incident on Madison's East Side.
Ultimately, McNamara sentenced Hand to four years of probation under a raft of conditions she must follow while on probation. Failing on probation, though, could still land Hand in prison. McNamara initially imposed a five-year prison sentence but stayed that sentence in favor of probation.
That means if Hand's probation is revoked by the state Department of Corrections, she would immediately begin serving the prison sentence.
Hand's attorney, assistant public defender Erin Nagy, said Hand, of Wisconsin Dells, has gotten connected with social services through the Ho-Chunk Nation, has remained sober since she was released from jail in March on bail and has been working and excelling at a job to which she rides a bike 10 miles each day.
While the stabbing incident was an act of domestic violence, Nagy said, Hand has in the past been a victim of domestic violence herself and is living with the trauma of that in her past.
"She's motivated and she wants to change," Nagy said.
The man she stabbed at their home on Ridgeway Avenue told McNamara in a written statement, read in court by Assistant District Attorney John Rice, that he does not want Hand to go to prison but instead continue to get treatment. He wrote that the incident, which nearly killed him, has changed his life, and while he doesn't hate Hand he said he still feels resentment toward her.
"All I ask for from this ... is to get you the help that you need and that is offered to you," he wrote. Please! Don't do it just for me, but do it for you. But most of all, your children!! I mean that. Last but not least, all that I ask of you is to please make amends for what you did to me once you get to the acceptance point in your life."
The man wrote he didn't know why the stabbing happened -- Rice said it may have been jealousy coupled with news that Hand would not be getting custody of her children returned to her -- "but I need closure."
Rice asked for a six-year prison sentence, followed by five years of extended supervision, based on the serious nature of the crime.
But McNamara said while he understood that not sending Hand to prison might be seen as depreciating the seriousness of her crime, she would not receive the same level of help in an institution that she is getting now, and could wind up back at square one.
"I hope you never forget the horror of what you did here," he said. But he said he could not disregard Hand's treatment needs, now being met in the community.
A criminal complaint states the single stab wound with a kitchen knife pierced the man's aorta -- the body's main artery -- and could easily have caused his death. Hand was initially charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide but in March pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless injury under a plea agreement.