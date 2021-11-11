Probation ordered for woman who drove while man fired gunshots at sheriff's deputies

A woman who eluded Dane County sheriff's deputies at high speed last year while her boyfriend fired gunshots at them from her car was sentenced Thursday to probation.
Deputy District Attorney William Brown sought three years of probation for Amber-Rose Virnig, 31, of Friendship, because there was ample evidence she had been coerced by her then-boyfriend, Michael J. Parks, during the incident, and that he had been physically abusive to her during their relationship.
Brown said he discussed the case with the deputies who were involved and there was agreement that Parks "was the person completely at fault." While Parks had a long criminal history, Brown said, Virnig had none.
"Mr. Parks is the one who deserved to go to prison for a very long time," Brown said. "We concluded that while (Virnig) made several bad decisions that night she was probably scared out of her mind and didn't know what to do."
Virnig and Parks were stopped by Deputy Nick Krohn on Highway N in the town of Pleasant Springs late on Aug. 31, 2020, for a burned-out headlight. During the stop, Parks provided a false name, and Virnig appeared to be impaired. When asked to step out of the car, Virnig drove off. During the chase that followed, Parks fired gunshots at Krohn and another deputy. In Cottage Grove, Virnig and Parks abandoned the car and fled.
Deputies found the gun, its magazine empty and laser sight still turned on, left behind in the car. The gun had been legally purchased by Virnig, Brown said.
In July, Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz, who also sentenced Virnig on Thursday, sentenced Parks to 13½ years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision. Parks had pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and one count of possessing a firearm as a felon. Virnig was convicted of harboring a felon and eluding police.
Parks' sentence was to begin in about two years, after he finished serving sentences for earlier crimes for which his state Department of Corrections supervision was revoked following his arrest in the shooting incident. According to DOC, Parks won't be released from prison until 2037.
For Virnig, Brown asked for an imposed-and-stayed prison sentence to go along with probation, which would have sent Virnig to prison immediately if her probation is revoked. Virnig's attorney, Paul Fredrickson, asked only for probation. Berz told Virnig she wanted Virnig to come back to court for re-sentencing if her probation is revoked.
"If this doesn't work I want to see you," Berz said. "I want you to explain why you would have squandered the opportunity you've been given."
Virnig's sentence is also incentive-laded with opportunities to avoid spending 90 days in jail Berz imposed as a condition of her probation. She can avoid the first 30 days by getting into residential drug treatment, the next 30 days by getting psychiatric treatment and the last by writing letters of apology to the deputies involved in the incident.