Probation ordered for woman who drove while man fired gunshots at sheriff's deputies

Deputies found the gun, its magazine empty and laser sight still turned on, left behind in the car. The gun had been legally purchased by Virnig, Brown said.

In July, Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz, who also sentenced Virnig on Thursday, sentenced Parks to 13½ years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision. Parks had pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and one count of possessing a firearm as a felon. Virnig was convicted of harboring a felon and eluding police.

Parks' sentence was to begin in about two years, after he finished serving sentences for earlier crimes for which his state Department of Corrections supervision was revoked following his arrest in the shooting incident. According to DOC, Parks won't be released from prison until 2037.

For Virnig, Brown asked for an imposed-and-stayed prison sentence to go along with probation, which would have sent Virnig to prison immediately if her probation is revoked. Virnig's attorney, Paul Fredrickson, asked only for probation. Berz told Virnig she wanted Virnig to come back to court for re-sentencing if her probation is revoked.

"If this doesn't work I want to see you," Berz said. "I want you to explain why you would have squandered the opportunity you've been given."