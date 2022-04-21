Probation ordered for man who sold drugs linked to woman's overdose death

A Madison man who sold heroin or fentanyl as a way to support his own addiction, and sold drugs believed to have caused the death of a woman at a town of Middleton motel in 2020, was sentenced Thursday to five years of probation.

Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor, however, wanted to give Matthew J. Schramer, 30, ample incentive not to return to his former ways, so she first imposed a five-year prison sentence then suspended it, which means that if Schramer's probation is ever revoked, he would begin serving the prison sentence.

"I want this to be hanging over your head, so you know how serious this is," Taylor told Schramer. "The choice is yours. Do not squander it."

Schramer was originally charged in August 2020 with first-degree reckless homicide for allegedly providing the fentanyl that caused the May 7, 2020, death of Hailey A. Tracy, 21, who was found in medical distress in the bathtub of a room at the Quality Inn, 6900 Seybold Road. She died after she was taken to St. Mary's Hospital.

In October, Schramer pleaded guilty to delivery of fentanyl, and the homicide charge was dismissed.

Tracy had been with a man who twice bought what was said to be heroin from Schramer, though Assistant District Attorney Valerian Powell said fentanyl is almost always at least a component found in heroin sold on the street, if not the entire product.

The man said he had bought heroin from someone in Fitchburg he identified as Schramer and used it with Tracy, then she later wanted more. They then bought more from Schramer. When he woke up later, the man told police, Tracy was unresponsive.

The man called Schramer to see if he had Narcan to reverse the drug's effects, but Schramer told him to call 911. The man did, but also cleaned drug evidence from the room.

Tracy's mother, Tressa Pergande, said her daughter's death has left a hole in their family. While Tracy had dealt with an addiction for a long time, she had about a year of sobriety that lasted until she lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic, and she slid back into drug use.

"We're missing a huge piece of our family that we can't get back," Pergande said.

Powell did not make a specific sentencing recommendation, while Schramer's attorney, state assistant public defender Guy Cardamone, argued for a shorter suspended prison sentence and period of probation.

Cardamone said Schramer served a 10-month revocation sentence in prison imposed by the state Department of Corrections for a previous cocaine possession conviction but his circumstances have improved since then, and he has been receiving drug treatment.

Schramer apologized, and said that he previously did not see his involvement in drugs as a danger to anyone but himself, but this case has "opened my eyes to see it affects not just me but others."

A criminal complaint filed in December 2020 states that Schramer has identified another man, Ernest C. Brazzel, 67, of Madison, as the source of the heroin Schramer sold later that day to the man who provided it to Tracy. The case against Brazzel, who is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and several drug-related felonies, is still pending.

