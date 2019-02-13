A man considered the least culpable of the four charged for their roles in the 2017 shooting death of a woman on Madison's North Side was sentenced Wednesday to probation with another year in jail atop the time he's served since his arrest.
Korey V. Johnson, 35, of Madison, pleaded guilty in May to being a party to second-degree reckless homicide for his role in the murder of Ciara Philumalee, 24, who was shot on July 28, 2017, outside an apartment building on West Karstens Drive.
At the time Johnson was the boyfriend of Jennifer Lovick, who happened to run into Philumalee and realized she was someone who another man, Donald Davis, wanted to "hit" because Davis suspected that Philumalee had robbed him earlier.
Lovick reported her sighting of Philumalee to Davis. Johnson, who also knew about the "hit" ordered by Davis, went along with Lovick and Davis to the apartment building. Johnson, however, stayed in the car with the car's driver, Nicole Marco, while Lovick and Davis went to the building.
After Lovick lured Philumalee outside, Davis fatally shot Philumalee and wounded Joseph Jordan, who was with Philumalee.
All four were originally charged with being a party to first-degree intentional homicide. Davis, 30, was found guilty of that charge by a jury and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Lovick, 35, who pleaded guilty to felony murder, is serving a 15-year prison sentence. Marco, 36, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide but is now trying to withdraw that plea.
Johnson, who had given statements to police after his arrest, testified at Davis' trial.
Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky said the primary objective of her sentence for Johnson was public protection.
"I have no doubt his participation in this was the least of anyone," she said. With no violent crime on his record, the fact that he never left the car during the shooting, his cooperation with police and his testimony at Davis' trial, Karofsky said, seven years of probation is appropriate.
But she also ordered a suspended sentence of five years in prison, followed by four years of extended supervision, which Johnson would immediately begin if his probation is ever revoked. Karofsky also ordered that Johnson spend the first year of his probation in the Dane County Jail, where he has already spent more than 18 months since his arrest.
"I think anything less than that unduly depreciates what happened here," Karofsky said.