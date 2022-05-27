Probate petition seeks to strip daughter of murder victims from inheritance, find her 'complicit' in her parents' deaths

The representative of the estates of Dr. Beth Potter and her husband, Robin Carre, who were murdered in 2020 by their daughter's then-boyfriend, has filed a petition in probate court seeking to bar the daughter from inheriting from her parents' estates, alleging she was "complicit" in their murders.

The petition, filed Thursday in Dane County Circuit Court, seeks to revoke any provision in the couple's wills benefiting their daughter, Miriam Carre, and asks for a declaration finding her accountable for her parents' killings.

Miriam Carre, 20, was not charged criminally for any alleged involvement in her parents' deaths. She testified for the prosecution last week at the trial of her former boyfriend, Khari Sanford, who was convicted Monday of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

"Although Miriam may have not been physically present during the murders of her parents, that does not absolve Miriam from accountability," according to the petition, filed by attorney David Reinecke on behalf of James Stanger, the personal representative for the estates of Beth Potter and Robin Carre. "Miriam was a co-conspirator to rob her parents' home, knew that Sanford would use a dangerous weapon to carry out the robbery, and was involved in the plan to do so."

The petition cites Wisconsin's "slayer statute" — a law that bars a person involved in the intentional killing of another person, who might otherwise stand to inherit, from profiting from the death. The law does not require that a person be convicted of a crime. The person's involvement need only be proven based on a "preponderance of the evidence," not "beyond a reasonable doubt," which is required for a criminal conviction.

A jury found that Sanford, 20, of Madison, abducted the couple from their West Side home at gunpoint on March 30, 2020, and took them to the UW Arboretum, where he shot them both in the head. Carre died at the scene. After the couple was found by joggers, Potter, who initially survived, was taken to UW Hospital but died a short time later.

Miriam Carre testified for the prosecution last week under a grant of immunity, after first invoking her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. She told a jury that she did not know Sanford was going to kill her parents and didn't know he had until well after the fact. She denied having anything to do with her parents' deaths.

"Miriam Carre's concern about potential self-incrimination was well-founded," the petition argues. "The evidence indicates that Miriam was complicit and participated in a plan with Sanford to rob her parents which led to the senseless and tragic murders. Simply put, but for Miriam's relationship with Sanford and participation in a plan to rob her own parents, the decedents would be alive today."

Attorney Marcus Berghahn, who represented Miriam Carre during her testimony at Sanford's trial, said Friday that he could not comment.

Reinecke has asked for a jury trial in the matter.

In addition to Miriam, adopted by Potter and Carre from Guatemala, the couple had two adult sons.

According to testimony at Sanford's trial, there had been friction between Miriam Carre and her parents over her behavior, and it was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. As medical director of employee health at UW Health and an immunocompromised person, Potter set rules at home aimed at keeping COVID out of the household, which were broken by her daughter and Sanford.

Initially, the couple allowed Sanford to live at their home to keep Miriam Carre from sneaking out to see him. But even that arrangement became untenable, and the parents got the younger couple an Airbnb apartment on Madison's South Side until they could find a permanent place to live.

The petition, citing the criminal complaint against Sanford and co-defendant Ali'jah Larrue, states that in March 2020, just weeks before the murders, a classmate of Miriam Carre and Sanford at West High School heard a conversation between the pair in which they discussed how they could get money.

"The witness told police that they overheard Miriam tell Sanford that her parents had 'bands' of money and that they were rich," the petition states. "Additional witnesses have overheard Sanford discuss the existence of the decedents' life insurance policies, implying an additional financial motivation to kill the decedents."

The petition also states that around the same time, Miriam Carre texted Sanford a photo of Sanford pointing a handgun at the camera. A few months earlier, the petition states, Miriam Carre told Sanford in a text message, "(I) feel like (my parents) got this white (savior) act going on and like, they feel like they can't do any wrong. and that's why my whole life I've been trying to show them but nooooooooooo they don't see (expletive) else but what they wanna see."

Sanford texted back, "It's cool because they gon die."

Miriam Carre also lied to the police about Sanford's whereabouts on the night of the murders, the petition alleges, claiming they both stayed home at the Airbnb. Instead, text messages show they were in different places, with Miriam Carre asking Sanford where he was and telling him she did not feel safe.

She also knew Sanford had what the petition called a "dangerous criminal history" that included armed robbery. There was also evidence, the petition states, which suggested that Miriam Carre knew Sanford intended to harm her parents, that she wanted to cover up Sanford's involvement in the crime and that she lied about Sanford's whereabouts.

"As such, Miriam was party to a conspiracy with Sanford and is responsible for the 'natural and probable consequence' of the intended robbery — including the murders of her parents," the petition states.

Larrue, who also testified during the prosecution's case at Sanford's trial, faces sentencing on Sept. 7 after pleading guilty last year to two counts of felony murder. Sanford will be sentenced the same day and faces two mandatory life sentences.

