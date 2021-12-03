Prius owners: Car being targeted in catalytic converter thefts on Near West Side, police say

Toyota Priuses on the Near West Side are being targeted for catalytic converter thefts, Madison police said.
Over the past two weeks there has been in an uptick in catalytic converter thefts around Edgewood, Vilas, Monroe and Camp Randall neighborhoods, said Stephanie Fryer, a police spokesperson.
Priuses have been targeted in nearly every incident, Fryer said, with thefts typically happening between 11 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.
"Your best defense is to avoid parking your vehicle, especially a Prius, on the street," Fryer said.
Toyota Priuses are often targeted in catalytic converter thefts because their converters contain more precious metals than what are installed in most vehicles.
Police asked anyone who has recorded converter thefts or suspicious activity on their home security camera to contact police at 608-255-2345.
GALLERY: Tay Mac Memorial Car Show
Car show 1
Car show 2
Car show 3
Car show 4
Car show 5
Car show 6
Car show 7
Car show 8
Car show 9
Car show 10
Car show 11
Car show 12
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.