Prison overdoses drop with new mail policy, but inmates say complaints not being addressed

Beard said any issues with the mail are “reviewed and addressed the best we can when the concern is brought forward.”

“We continue to work at ensuring this process at (Fox Lake) is the least disruptive as possible to the persons in our care,” Beard said. “Our goal is to ensure they get, as close as possible, a representation of the original mail sent to them, while maintaining the safest possible living and working environment.”

Problems persist

While Wade said the problems have improved over the last several months, he still gets letters that are cut off or copied incorrectly, and some of his mail is gone for good.

Wade received just 11 pages of a 20-page letter sent by his mom. The top half of his religious studies certificate also got cut off, and now the original has been shredded.

He still often gets letters with the margins cut off and rarely gets any of his mail in color.

Jacob Jaeger, who is also incarcerated at Fox Lake, said he believes the new policy has caused delays in him getting his mail, and some of the educational materials he would have normally received have been denied.