'Prison abolition' activists bail out 20 in less than a year; not all stay out of trouble

Most of those bailed out of the Dane County Jail since last summer by two people associated with a local crowd-funded "community effort to free Black people" have avoided further criminal charges, arrests or violations of their bail conditions.

But some haven't, including one man charged with beating up a woman and threatening another with a gun, and one who allegedly used a gun to rob a man and steal the car he was driving.

Since July of last year, Liam and Rose Manjon of Madison have put up a total of more than $220,000 to make bail for 20 people, according to the Sheriff's Office. Seventeen of them are Black. Charges against the defendants range from murder and other violent crimes to nothing, perhaps as a result of a person being arrested, bailed out but never formally charged.

Once freed, five of the 20 are accused of committing new crimes or missing court dates, usually in violation of their release.

The Manjons did not respond to requests for comment from the Wisconsin State Journal and their relationship to one another is not clear. Liam Manjon appears to be the main contact at the Free the 350 Bail Fund, according to the group's social media pages and online fundraising accounts.