Preliminary report shows racially diverse group cited in three nights of unrest Downtown

It was a mostly male but racially diverse group of people arrested in Downtown Madison over three nights of looting, tagging and other mayhem, a preliminary report from Madison police shows.
In all, 34 people were arrested for infractions ranging from possession of a firearm by a felon to curfew violations. Seventeen of them were white, 12 were black, one was Hispanic and for four, police did not provide their race.
The information was released Thursday in response to a public records request for the names and other demographic data on all people arrested or cited from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. on May 30-31, May 31-June 1 and June 1-2 in the 100 through 600 blocks of State Street.
The list is not comprehensive, as police continue to use video and other evidence to investigate crimes committed over the three nights, including extensive looting. But the names do provide some idea about who, exactly, was responsible for the violence that followed mostly peaceful protests of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last week.
All but three of the people are listed as residing in Wisconsin. One of them is listed as coming from Jasper, Indiana, and no information on the home states of the other two was provided. Twenty are listed as living in Madison, three each from Sun Prairie and Janesville, and one each from Fitchburg, Edgerton, McFarland Oregon and Oxford. No home city was provided for two.
Resisting arrest and violating the curfew the mayor implemented on Saturday were the most common charges, but there were also charges for possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to property, probation violations and burglary.
The report also shows two people were cited for graffiti on Tuesday night and two early Thursday morning.
