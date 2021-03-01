Pregnant woman run over by man stealing her vehicle on Far West Side, Madison police say

A pregnant woman was run over and injured by her own vehicle driven by a man stealing it on the Far West Side on Sunday, Madison police reported.
Police were called to Kwik Trip, 7717 Mineral Point Road, shortly before 12:30 p.m. for a vehicle theft in which the female owner had been run over by the vehicle, Sgt. Nicholas Ellis said in a report.
The 34-year-old woman told police she was filling up her vehicle's tires with air when the suspect entered her running vehicle. She attempted to get him out from the passenger side door but the suspect put the car in reverse and ran over her right leg, Ellis said.
The woman, who is 20 weeks pregnant, was taken to a hospital for treatment of soft tissue injuries to her leg, Ellis said.
The suspect, who is pictured in the photo accompanying this story, fled with the vehicle, Ellis said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue