Pregnant woman flown to hospital after unoccupied vehicle rolls into her in Darlington, police say
A 7-months pregnant woman was flown to a hospital after an unoccupied vehicle rolled into her in Darlington on Sunday, police reported.

At about 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Darlington police and Lafayette County EMS were dispatched to the 800 block of Galena Street on a report that a pedestrian, later identified as Ericka J. Chavez, 31, of Darlington, had been struck by a vehicle, Chief Jason King said in a statement.

The preliminary investigation found that an unoccupied vehicle rolled down a private driveway into the street and struck Chavez, who was seriously injured. She was taken to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County and then flown by MedFlight helicopter to University Hospital in Madison, King said.

King said he did not have a condition of Chavez and her unborn baby.

The incident remains under investigation, he said.

