Poynette woman faces 10th OWI after I-90/94 crash in Sauk County, authorities say

A Poynette woman faces a 10th OWI after a crash on Interstate 90/94 in Sauk County, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash at mile marker 100 on I-90/94 eastbound. The crash involved a white Toyota Corolla driving under a semi-tractor trailer, resulting in the right lane being block, the State Patrol said in a statement.

The female driver of the Corolla, Laura Louise Parrish, 58, fled the scene after telling witnesses there were warrants for her, and was found by state troopers and arrested, the State Patrol said.

Parrish was arrested on tentative charges of 10th offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and second offense operating after revocation, as well as a parole violation, the State Patrol said.

