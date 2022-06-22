 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Poynette woman faces 10th OWI after I-90/94 crash in Sauk County, authorities say

Wisconsin State Patrol squad car generic file photo

A Poynette woman faces a 10th OWI after a crash on Interstate 90/94 in Sauk County, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash at mile marker 100 on I-90/94 eastbound. The crash involved a white Toyota Corolla driving under a semi-tractor trailer, resulting in the right lane being block, the State Patrol said in a statement.

The female driver of the Corolla, Laura Louise Parrish, 58, fled the scene after telling witnesses there were warrants for her, and was found by state troopers and arrested, the State Patrol said.

Parrish was arrested on tentative charges of 10th offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and second offense operating after revocation, as well as a parole violation, the State Patrol said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics