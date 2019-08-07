A 77-year-old Poynette man is facing a ninth operating a motor vehicle under the influence charge after a State Patrol trooper found him in a car stopped partially on a road in Columbia County, authorities reported.
The incident began about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when a trooper came across the stopped car on Chrislaw Road at County J, according to a State Patrol news release.
Upon making contact with driver James R. Park, the trooper reported noticing a strong odor of intoxicants, and after administering field sobriety tests, Park was arrested for his alleged 9th OWI offense.