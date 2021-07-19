'Powerful' request by victim's family spares driver in fatal crash from having to go to prison

Alieu Camara, late for work, was driving far too fast on a rain-slicked Highway CV when he struck a Toyota minivan head-on, killing an 87-year-old passenger in the van.
Camara, of Sun Prairie, acknowledged that in court Monday, pleading guilty to homicide by negligent driving.
But the family of Robert B. Schmidt, the man who was killed in the crash, wrote in statements to Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds that no purpose would be served by sending Camara to prison, and Reynolds obliged by sentencing Camara to three years of probation.
"The gracious response from the Schmidt family was very powerful," Reynolds said. "It's not the norm."
Camara was driving an estimated 85 mph in a 45-mph zone on Highway CV north of the Dane County Regional Airport and passing in a no-passing zone, when the crash happened.
While Assistant District Attorney Lexi Keyes asked for a two-year prison sentence to provide a deterrent to others who drive carelessly, Reynolds chose probation with a 120-day jail sentence, with work release, to be served as a condition of his probation. Camara was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine, which along with court costs amounts to $4,078.
Reynolds also ordered Camara to speak about his crash at four local high schools. He can be released from probation a year early if he completes all of that, she said.
Reynolds said the crash was a "severe, severe, life-altering event that was completely avoidable," and that Camara showed "poor judgment in dangerous circumstances."
But she said Camara has no criminal record, his driving record is nearly spotless and there were no issues of alcohol or drug impairment involved in the crash, just poor judgment from someone late for work. Without an identified treatment need, let alone one that requires a confined setting, Reynolds said, punishment would be the only reason to send Camara to prison.
The Schmidt family did not want that.
"I believe that reckless actions resulting in death and serious injury require consequences but after considerable thought, I do not think prison would be beneficial in this case," Schmidt's wife, Betty, wrote in November. About four months earlier, she had written about the long-lasting injuries she suffered in the crash and her continued pain, and the grief she still felt from her husband's death.
They were on their way from Madison to Bayfield when the crash happened, she wrote.
One of the couple's sons, whose name was not provided in his statement, wrote that he didn't understand why Camara acted as he did that morning.
"From what I have been able to determine, (Camara) was leading a respectful life until this accident," he wrote. "If this is true, then having him spend time in prison does not serve anyone. We have all made mistakes in life, mistakes that could have injured others. What I hope for is that this event has changed his life in a way that he makes an effort to help others see the damages that can occur through reckless decision-making behind the wheel."
Camara has promised to do just that. In addition to working with patients at Mendota Mental Health Institute, Camara is a volunteer soccer coach and said he spends time and his own money training children to play the game. He said he has told players about the crash in hopes they can learn from it.
He apologized to the Schmidt family. "I would give anything to change what occurred," he said. "It hurts me to this day. I will never forget what happened on that day."