'Powerful' request by victim's family spares driver in fatal crash from having to go to prison

Reynolds said the crash was a "severe, severe, life-altering event that was completely avoidable," and that Camara showed "poor judgment in dangerous circumstances."

But she said Camara has no criminal record, his driving record is nearly spotless and there were no issues of alcohol or drug impairment involved in the crash, just poor judgment from someone late for work. Without an identified treatment need, let alone one that requires a confined setting, Reynolds said, punishment would be the only reason to send Camara to prison.

The Schmidt family did not want that.

"I believe that reckless actions resulting in death and serious injury require consequences but after considerable thought, I do not think prison would be beneficial in this case," Schmidt's wife, Betty, wrote in November. About four months earlier, she had written about the long-lasting injuries she suffered in the crash and her continued pain, and the grief she still felt from her husband's death.

They were on their way from Madison to Bayfield when the crash happened, she wrote.

One of the couple's sons, whose name was not provided in his statement, wrote that he didn't understand why Camara acted as he did that morning.