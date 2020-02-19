Power line developers barred from intervening in federal case against regulators

Prior to her appointment in 2019, Valcq spent 15 years as an attorney for the WEC Energy Group, which owns We Energies and about 60 percent of ATC. She agreed to recuse herself from 30 open cases as well as any filed in the next year that she had worked on prior to joining the PSC, though Cardinal-Hickory Creek was not among those cases.

All three PSC members objected to the recusal requests before unanimously approving the line in September, with Valcq calling the allegations “opportunistic at best and at worst contemptible.”

The plaintiffs did not claim any conflict of interest by Commissioner Ellen Nowak but argued the PSC itself should be barred from ruling on the project because the process was “contaminated.”

They ask the federal court to invalidate the PSC’s decision and nullify the utilities' construction permit on the grounds that it granted the utilities the right to exercise eminent domain without due process.

The PSC has asked the court to dismiss the case, saying the commission and individual commissioners are immune from federal suits and that the plaintiffs failed to show any evidence of bias.