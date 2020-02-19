Power line developers barred from intervening in federal case against regulators

The owners of a contested high-voltage power line through southwestern Wisconsin will not be allowed to participate in a federal court case challenging their permit after a judge found state regulators can represent their interests.
Opponents of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek line sued the Wisconsin Public Service Commission, claiming two commissioners had perceived conflicts of interest and should have recused themselves from voting on the project.
The developers of the $492 million project -- American Transmission Company, Dairyland Power Cooperative and ITC Midwest -- petitioned the court to intervene on the grounds that they have a vested interest in the outcome and that the PSC does not represent the companies’ interests.
In a written order released Tuesday, Judge William Conley denied the requests, ruling that while the PSC is not charged with protecting the developers’ interests, in seeking to uphold the permit the commission will effectively defend the rights granted.
The case, brought by the Environmental Law & Policy Center on behalf of the Driftless Area Land Conservancy and the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, challenges the votes of Chairwoman Rebecca Valcq and Commissioner Mike Huebsch on the grounds that outside entanglements create perceived conflicts of interest.
Huebsch, who left the commission earlier this month, served on an advisory committee to the Midwest grid operator, MISO, which was working with ATC to gain approval of the line. In his role with MISO, the opponents argue, Huebsch met with and advised a party to a case over which he was presiding and did not disclose the outside communications.
Prior to her appointment in 2019, Valcq spent 15 years as an attorney for the WEC Energy Group, which owns We Energies and about 60 percent of ATC. She agreed to recuse herself from 30 open cases as well as any filed in the next year that she had worked on prior to joining the PSC, though Cardinal-Hickory Creek was not among those cases.
All three PSC members objected to the recusal requests before unanimously approving the line in September, with Valcq calling the allegations “opportunistic at best and at worst contemptible.”
The plaintiffs did not claim any conflict of interest by Commissioner Ellen Nowak but argued the PSC itself should be barred from ruling on the project because the process was “contaminated.”
They ask the federal court to invalidate the PSC’s decision and nullify the utilities' construction permit on the grounds that it granted the utilities the right to exercise eminent domain without due process.
The PSC has asked the court to dismiss the case, saying the commission and individual commissioners are immune from federal suits and that the plaintiffs failed to show any evidence of bias.
In denying the request to intervene, Conley also struck down the developers’ motion to dismiss the case, which they argued is unsupported and best suited for state courts to decide.
“Plaintiffs appear to be trying to challenge the Commission’s decision in as many venues as possible,” the developers argued, “presumably to try to increase their likelihood of obtaining a favorable result.”
DALC and WWF have also challenged the permit in state courts, where their case has been combined with challenges from Dane and Iowa counties.
Conley left open the possibility that developers could be allowed to intervene in the future should a conflict arise.
ATC had argued that the makeup of the PSC could change during the course of litigation and the new commission might decide not to defend the permit.
Conley acknowledged that possibility but pointed out that state statute also allows the commission to reopen a permit decision “at any time” and “for any reason.”
The utilities and clean energy advocates say the 100-mile line between Dubuque and Middleton is needed to deliver renewable energy to population centers.
Opponents -- including conservation groups, county and local governments along the route and dozens of individuals -- questioned the public value, saying it would enable little new renewable energy, damage important conservation areas, and result in minimal ratepayer savings.
Construction on the line is expected to start in 2021, pending approval from the federal Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Iowa Utilities Board.