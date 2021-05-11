 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pounds of hallucinogens, other drugs, found in Columbus home; two arrested
0 comments
alert top story

Pounds of hallucinogens, other drugs, found in Columbus home; two arrested

  • 0

A man and a women in their early 20s have been arrested after the Columbia County Drug Task Force found more than seven pounds of various illegal drugs along with trafficking gear and cash in a home in Columbus on Thursday.

Authorities in Wisconsin say a gunman killed two people at a Green Bay casino restaurant and seriously wounded a third before he was shot and killed by police.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says the haul included more than a pound of MDMA, known by its street name Ecstasy; four pounds of THC wax and oils; and two and a half pounds of psilocybin fungi, LSD, DMT (also known by its street name Dimitri), mescaline and other hallucinogens. The street value of the seized drugs is estimated at $300,000, according to the Sheriff's Office. Also recovered were a gun and an electronic weapon, commonly known as a Taser.

Alexander Obermeier, 22, and Samantha Libricz, who turns 23 on Wednesday, are each charged with six felonies, including maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession with intent to deliver various illegal drugs. Both are listed as living at the same address in the 100 block of East Prairie Street in Columbus; neither has a previous criminal record in Wisconsin, according to online court records.

Samantha Libricz

Libricz
Alexander Obermeier

Obermeier

Both had initial court appearances Tuesday and were given signature bonds. Their next court dates are set for early June. 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics