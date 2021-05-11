Pounds of hallucinogens, other drugs, found in Columbus home; two arrested

A man and a women in their early 20s have been arrested after the Columbia County Drug Task Force found more than seven pounds of various illegal drugs along with trafficking gear and cash in a home in Columbus on Thursday.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says the haul included more than a pound of MDMA, known by its street name Ecstasy; four pounds of THC wax and oils; and two and a half pounds of psilocybin fungi, LSD, DMT (also known by its street name Dimitri), mescaline and other hallucinogens. The street value of the seized drugs is estimated at $300,000, according to the Sheriff's Office. Also recovered were a gun and an electronic weapon, commonly known as a Taser.

Alexander Obermeier, 22, and Samantha Libricz, who turns 23 on Wednesday, are each charged with six felonies, including maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession with intent to deliver various illegal drugs. Both are listed as living at the same address in the 100 block of East Prairie Street in Columbus; neither has a previous criminal record in Wisconsin, according to online court records.

Both had initial court appearances Tuesday and were given signature bonds. Their next court dates are set for early June.

