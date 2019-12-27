Potosi woman seriously injured in head-on crash into semi, Grant County Sheriff's Office reports

A Potosi woman was seriously injured in a head-on crash into a semi early Friday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office reported.

Samantha Klein, 29, was driving north on Highway 61 near Indian Creek Road about 12:45 a.m. when her vehicle crossed the center line into the southbound lane and struck a 2013 International semi owned by Reinhart Transportation and driven by Kallen Faas, 29, of La Crosse, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

Klein suffered severe injuries in the head-on crash and had to be extracted from her vehicle, Dreckman said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No further details were released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Dreckman said.

Near West Side homicide, school incidents top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.