Potosi woman seriously injured in head-on crash into semi, Grant County Sheriff's Office reports

A Potosi woman was seriously injured in a head-on crash into a semi early Friday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office reported.
Samantha Klein, 29, was driving north on Highway 61 near Indian Creek Road about 12:45 a.m. when her vehicle crossed the center line into the southbound lane and struck a 2013 International semi owned by Reinhart Transportation and driven by Kallen Faas, 29, of La Crosse, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.
Klein suffered severe injuries in the head-on crash and had to be extracted from her vehicle, Dreckman said.
You have free articles remaining.
No further details were released.
The crash remains under investigation by the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Dreckman said.
Near West Side homicide, school incidents top recent notable crimes in Madison area