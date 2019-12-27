You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Potosi woman seriously injured in head-on crash into semi, Grant County Sheriff's Office reports

Potosi woman seriously injured in head-on crash into semi, Grant County Sheriff's Office reports

{{featured_button_text}}
Grant County squad car tighter shot

A Potosi woman was seriously injured in a head-on crash into a semi early Friday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office reported.

Samantha Klein, 29, was driving north on Highway 61 near Indian Creek Road about 12:45 a.m. when her vehicle crossed the center line into the southbound lane and struck a 2013 International semi owned by Reinhart Transportation and driven by Kallen Faas, 29, of La Crosse, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

Klein suffered severe injuries in the head-on crash and had to be extracted from her vehicle, Dreckman said.

No further details were released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Dreckman said.

Near West Side homicide, school incidents top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics