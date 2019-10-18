A “potentially suspicious” fire on Thursday night destroyed the pro shop at the Madison Mallards Duck Pond ballpark on the North Side, the Madison Fire Department reported.
Fire crews were dispatched to the minor league baseball team's complex in the 2900 block of North Sherman Avenue at 9:51 p.m. and Engine Company 10 responded from their station across the street, arriving at 9:56 p.m., Fire Department public information officer Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
No injuries were reported.
The building housing the Mallards Pro Shop was fully engulfed in fire as crews entered the property and they had it knocked down within a few moments, although flare-ups were persistent as interior contents continued to burn, Schuster said.
The building’s roof collapsed and it suffered significant damage, Schuster said, though no dollar value was immediately available.
The fire is being investigated as potentially suspicious, Schuster said.