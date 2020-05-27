Potentially hazardous materials force Fitchburg apartment evacuation overnight, authorities say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Potentially hazardous materials forced the evacuation of apartments in Fitchburg Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the Fitchburg Police Department said.

At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Fitchburg police responded to an apartment in the 2300 block of Chalet Gardens Road after a family member requested a welfare check of the resident, Lt. Edward Hardwick said.

Officers took the resident into protective custody and while in the apartment noticed several potentially hazardous items and evacuated other residents in the building, Hartwick said.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday, personnel investigating the potentially hazardous materials deemed the area safe, Hartwick said.

The American Red Cross assisted in providing temporary housing for occupants of two apartments who were evacuated, while occupants of a third apartment in the building were able to make other arrangements. The Red Cross will coordinate the return of building occupants Wednesday morning, Hartwick said.

No injuries were reported, there was no damage to the building, and there is no ongoing threat, Hartwick said.

The investigation remains open and there is no further information available for release at this time, Hartwick said.

Personnel from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Hazardous Devices Unit and the 54th WMD-Civil Support Team of the Wisconsin National Guard assisted with the investigation of the hazardous materials.

